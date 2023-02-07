Read full article on original website
Saginaw-area boys basketball rankings, teams trending up (Feb. 8)
The Michigan boys basketball season heads into the final month of the regular season, with teams vying for conference titles as they prepare for the district tournament. Check out the Saginaw-area boys basketball rankings, along with teams trending up heading into the final weeks of the season.
Our favorite 10 images as Arthur Hill girls basketball defeats Saginaw High
SAGINAW, MI - Arthur Hill girls basketball hosted Saginaw High for a high school girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. At halftime, the Lumberjacks were ahead 35-12. They extended that lead by the end of the game, taking home the victory with a final score of 59-33. Check...
Saginaw basketball highlights: Chesaning comeback nets win
Chesaning didn’t give up. The Indians trailed by 16 points in the second quarter but rallied to claim a 70-66 win over Genesee in a girls basketball game Wednesday.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Heritage girls bring down Mount Pleasant
Heritage won its fourth consecutive game, dominating the second half to earn a 52-44 Saginaw Valley League win Tuesday over Mount Pleasant. The Hawks led 25-24 at halftime, then held the Oilers to 20 second-half points.
Miss Golf winner Kate Brody of Grand Blanc has resume that is ‘unmatched’
GRAND BLANC, MI – Kate Brody is unquestionably one of the best high school golfers the Flint area has ever seen. But according to Debbie Williams-Hoak, head coach at Saline and president of the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association, she’s much more than that.
Bay City schools to discuss plan to improve elementary school reading
BAY CITY, MI-- After a recent decision in Lansing to toss language from a state law that held back third-grade students whose reading levels weren’t up to standards Bay City Public Schools will be hearing presentations on how to better handle the situation locally. Listed on the Bay City...
Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
Arthur Hill takes advantage of Forrest-less Saginaw High
SAGINAW, MI – When a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, philosophers debate whether or not it makes a sound. But when a Forrest falls in the Saginaw High-Arthur Hill rivalry, everybody hears the sound.
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
Electric scooter rider hit by car at Grand River & Hagadorn intersection
6 News was on the scene when it happened and said there was no visible blood but the person who was hit was laying on the ground before 9-1-1 was called.
Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant
A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles
A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included
A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
Is A New Store Opening In Old Farmer Jack In Burton?
Do you remember the former Farmer Jack grocery store on Center and Lapeer Roads in Burton? The store permanently closed in 2007 and the building has been vacant ever since. Fast forward 16 years later to 2023, and there are rumors flying about a potential new business opening in this particular spot. Have you heard the rumors too?
Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival to feature more than 40 breweries
SAGINAW, MI — The Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival featuring more than 40 breweries is happening this weekend in downtown Saginaw. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. The festival will feature more than 40 breweries, shopping and live music.
Great Lakes Bay Pride starting new LGBTQ+ peer support group
SAGINAW, MI — Great Lakes Bay Pride is launching a new LGBTQ+ peer support group. The group will meet for the first time from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Morley room at the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, 500 Federal Ave. in downtown Saginaw.
