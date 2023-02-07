ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MLive

Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9

Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant

A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
SAGINAW, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Is A New Store Opening In Old Farmer Jack In Burton?

Do you remember the former Farmer Jack grocery store on Center and Lapeer Roads in Burton? The store permanently closed in 2007 and the building has been vacant ever since. Fast forward 16 years later to 2023, and there are rumors flying about a potential new business opening in this particular spot. Have you heard the rumors too?
BURTON, MI
