DeFi is inextricably linked to the rise of cryptocurrencies, but it is not solely about crypto tokens. Decentralized finance, often referred to as DeFi, is a movement in the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces that can be difficult to pin down exactly. It is both a large-scale vision for a new way of conducting financial transactions—free from intermediaries, central authorities, and done exclusively in a peer-to-peer modality—as well as an umbrella term for scores of non-custodial financial products and services known as protocols.

