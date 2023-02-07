Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Robinhood Wants to Buy Its Shares Back from Sam Bankman-Fried
Robinhood Markets said Wednesday that it would try to buy back shares purchased by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, as his 7.6% stake in the company remains a contested factor in both Bankman-Fried’s criminal case and the defunct exchange’s bankruptcy. The purchase would remove a distraction for shareholders,...
decrypt.co
Aptos Plans Network Upgrade, 'More Clarity' Around Token Distribution
Aptos hopes to "provide a little bit more clarity and more details behind the principles" of the cryptocurrency's tokenomics, says co-founder Mo Shaikh. In many ways, the crypto bear market adage about building has been ideal for Aptos. It took focus off the blockchain’s tokenomics, which drew a lot of...
decrypt.co
The Sandbox Soars 24%, Leading Metaverse Token Rally
Several metaverse-related tokens are flying high on Wednesday, with The Sanbox's SAND posting 24% gains over the day. SAND, the native token of the metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox, is leading the crypto market after surging to a three-month high of $0.93 on Wednesday morning. Despite a slight drop to...
decrypt.co
What Are AI Tokens?
AI tokens are building momentum but nonetheless face challenges. Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has increased dramatically in recent years. AI is a breakthrough technology with the potential to fundamentally change countless industries, crypto among them. Enthusiasts view it as a key component of new financial and social ecosystems, including the project of decentralized finance (DeFi). It’s no surprise, then, that many new cryptocurrency projects are closely intertwined with aspects of AI. Below, we explore AI tokens in more depth and take a closer look at a few popular examples.
decrypt.co
SushiSwap Acquires Cosmos-Based Trading Platform Vortex Protocol
The acquisition of Vortex Protocol also means SushiSwap will be rolling out its services on Cosmos in Q2 this year. SushiSwap is making good on its January promises to launch a derivatives trading platform. But instead of building it from scratch, it’s gone out and bought one. The popular...
decrypt.co
Ready to GHO? Aave Launches Native Stablecoin on Ethereum Testnet
Aave’s foray into stablecoins inches closer as the DeFi giant launched its dollar-pegged GHO token on Ethereum’s Goerli testnet today. Aave Companies, the firm behind the eponymously-named lending and borrowing protocol, are launching its native stablecoin GHO on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. Pronounced “GO,” the stablecoin is fully...
decrypt.co
The Hottest Bitcoin NFTs Right Now Are CryptoPunks Clones
Every new NFT network inevitably gets its own Punks knockoff. Ordinals is no different—and prices are skyrocketing. Bitcoin NFTs are the talk of the Web3 world right now, thanks to a new way to “mint” media and assets on the layer-1 blockchain through the Ordinals project. And, as with many past NFT network launches, cloned versions of Ethereum’s early and influential CryptoPunks are dominating the early buzz around Ordinals.
decrypt.co
Crypto Market Sheds $40B as Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Sink
Amid another wave of disappointing news for the crypto industry, the price of Bitcoin fell below $22,000 for the first time in three weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) fell another 4% over the day, changing hands around $21,830, according to data from CoinGecko. The drop comes just a day after the leading...
decrypt.co
A Brief History of DeFi
DeFi is inextricably linked to the rise of cryptocurrencies, but it is not solely about crypto tokens. Decentralized finance, often referred to as DeFi, is a movement in the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces that can be difficult to pin down exactly. It is both a large-scale vision for a new way of conducting financial transactions—free from intermediaries, central authorities, and done exclusively in a peer-to-peer modality—as well as an umbrella term for scores of non-custodial financial products and services known as protocols.
decrypt.co
Three Arrows Founders Roll Out Bankruptcy Claims Exchange—But US Residents Are Barred
While Su Zhu, a co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), announced Thursday that a waitlist is live for Open Exchange (OPNX), the new exchange may not be as open as its name implies. The newly announced venture caters to those who’d like to trade bankruptcy claims—in...
decrypt.co
LocalBitcoins to Shut Down After 10 Years of Operation
Citing the “ongoing very cold crypto-winter,” the P2P exchange LocalBitcoins announced it will discontinue services beginning today. LocalBitcoins, one of the earliest and most popular peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchanges, today announced that it is shuttering its business after more than ten years of operation. In its announcement, the P2P...
decrypt.co
What the Kraken Crackdown Means for Ethereum Staking
Kraken’s settlement with the SEC over its staking-as-a-service product has put other exchanges on notice—but it may be a boon for decentralized alternatives. There’s a lot at stake in how Kraken’s settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission plays out for the crypto industry. On Thursday...
decrypt.co
Revolut Launches Crypto Staking for Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, and Tezos
The staking service is the latest from challenger bank Revolut in its ongoing push to make inroads in the crypto industry. Revolut is back with another crypto update. Challenger bank Revolut announced the launch of its crypto staking service for a variety of proof-of-stake (PoS) tokens: Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Tezos (XTz).
decrypt.co
SEC Says Monitoring Advisors Shilling Crypto a Top Priority in 2023
The SEC said it will be examining crypto brokers and advisors to ensure adequate risk management and “standards of care.”. The U.S. securities regulator will focus on cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies as one of its priorities this year, as it tries to keep up with the changing landscape of finance.
decrypt.co
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Moves $9.6 Million in BTC After 11 Years
An ancient BTC address that has not transacted in over a decade came back to life on Wednesday—and the profits are something to behold. Since October 1 2012, address 1MMXRA held 412.12 BTC accumulated across four transactions, altogether worth just $8 at the time. No coins went in or out of that wallet until February 8, when all but a sliver was emptied from the wallet at $23,000 apiece.
decrypt.co
LocalBitcoins Is Gone—But These P2P Bitcoin Exchanges Are the Next Best Thing
Popular Bitcoin marketplace LocalBitcoins is closing after 10 years. But there are other marketplaces where you can buy and sell crypto directly. LocalBitcoins, one of the oldest and best-known Bitcoin exchanges, is closing after a decade of service, with the peer-to-peer platform citing the “ongoing very cold crypto-winter” as the reason for stopping operations.
decrypt.co
Secret Network Votes Unanimously to Turn Foundation Into Non-Profit
The Secret Network vote to set up a new foundation passed with 100% approval, earning support from the current foundation’s sole stakeholder. After a tumultuous few months, the Secret Network’s community today passed a proposal to restructure the Secret Foundation, with Secret Foundation’s founder and CEO, Tor Bair, committing his support.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Sinks Below $23,000 as Crypto Regulation Scrutiny Intensifies
The broader crypto market flipped red Thursday amid more news of U.S. authorities turning their attention to the industry. Bitcoin (BTC) is again under pressure as the leading cryptocurrency briefly sank to a four-week low of $22,408 on Thursday morning before climbing back to prices of around $22,715 by press time, according to CoinGecko.
decrypt.co
Chiliz Launches Native Blockchain in Shift Away From 'Just Being a Token': CEO
Marking its fifth anniversary, sports-focused crypto startup Chiliz has officially unveiled its own layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain. Chiliz, the crypto startup behind fan token platform Socios, today launched its new layer-1 blockchain, shifting away from the current chain running on Ethereum. The launch of Chiliz Chain 2.0 comes as the project...
decrypt.co
PayPal Held Over $500M in Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Quarter
As per PayPal's latest financial filing, the payments giant held $291 million in Bitcoin and $250 million in Ethereum. Payments giant Paypal held over half a billion dollars worth of the two largest cryptocurrencies as of December 31, 2021, according to its year-end report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Comments / 0