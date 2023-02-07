NYPD cop shot in precinct locker room in possible suicide attempt

A rookie NYPD cop was shot inside a Bronx police precinct Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a suicide attempt, police officials confirmed.

The officer shot himself inside the locker room at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald around 11 a.m., according to police and sources.

The cop — who was shot in the cheek, according to sources — was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

He was expected to survive, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said the officer is 22 years old and joined the force in December 2021.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the incident at an unrelated news conference a short time later.

“I communicated earlier with the police commissioner [Keechant Sewell] and our hearts and prayers are with his family,” Adams told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The NYPD has already logged two officer suicides so far this year.

On Jan. 10, a cop jumped to his death from the top of the LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst.

Ten days later, a cop shot himself while in a car near Brookville Park in Queens.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .