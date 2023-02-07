Read full article on original website
Valorant Patch 6.02 Stinger Changes Detailed
The Stinger will have more damage fall-off and cost more to buy. It has been increased by 150 credits, and it will deal less damage from longer range.
League of Legends Champion Tier List: Best Supports Patch 13.3
League of Legends Patch 13.3 is finally here and looking to alter the meta. Support is a role that has seen a lot of new champions picked within the role, as even some traditional ADC's have seen play as a support this season. The new patch mostly focuses on top...
Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 New Maps: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is introducing four new maps with Season 2. The Call of Duty Staff recently published a blog that further revealed the new content coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Ranked Play will finally hit Modern Warfare 2, and a half-dozen modes, such as Infected, Gun Game, and Grind will be available to play at launch.
Marvel Snap Balance Patch Feb. 8: Full List of Changes
Marvel Snap Balance Patch Feb. 8 included changes to Zabu and Silver Surfer.
When is Bind Coming Back to Valorant?
As of now, there is no set date for Bind to return to the competitive rotation in Valorant.
Nintendo Direct Feb. 8: What to Expect
A New Nintendo Direct will be happening tomorrow, Feb. 8, and while many big games have been announced already, players might be curious about what else they can expect from this direct.
How to Get Honey Bee Mercy and Beekeeper Sigma in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. Season 3 is also bringing a pair of bee-utiful skins for Sigma and the newly-nerfed Mercy. Here's how you can earn them.
Is There a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Direct?
Nintendo might have just wrapped up February's Nintendo Direct showcase, but is a Legend of Zelda Direct also on the way?
Is Valorant Night Market Arriving in February 2023?
The Valorant Night Market will be arriving on Feb. 15 and will be available until Feb. 27. This gives players nearly two weeks to purchase discounted skins.
Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy/ Color Games: Full List
A selection of classic Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
MTG Arena February 2023 Free Packs: How to Get
Magic: The Gathering Arena is phasing out its code-redeeming tradition for new set releases, giving out new packs in messages instead.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Preview: Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends patch updates are long anticipated because they help balance the game and try to shift the meta relatively frequently. Patches are usually released every two weeks, but a cyber attack against Riot Games changed that timeline for the past few weeks. Most of the updates have gotten back on schedule now, but some of the updates for Patch 13.2 have been pushed back to be released with Patch 13.3.
Does My Overwatch 2 Rank Reset in Season 3?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
How Many Credits Are There in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. The Season 3 Battle Pass is also bringing back the previously unavailable Overwatch Credits (Coins), and here's how you can earn them.
Ditto Pokemon GO February 2023: How to Catch
Ditto in Pokémon GO can be found by catching however many Pokémon from a set list, and once caught, players will see their Pokémon has transformed back into a Ditto.
League of Legends Ahri Champion Theme Released
Whenever a new League of Legends character is released, Riot Games comes out with a champion theme song that fits the fantasy of the champion. Since the most recent character was K'Sante, the last theme created was in late 2022. Another reason Riot releases a character theme is whenever a major rework happens.
League of Legends Astronaut Skins Release Date
League of Legends is a game that has always been respected for its cosmetic champion skins. Following the release some Valentine's Day themed skins, Riot Games has already announced another set of skins coming out soon. The new skins will be a reintroduction of the Astronaut skin line, and it...
Marvel Snap Bundles: What's Available as of Feb. 10?
Full list of Marvel Snap Bundles as of Feb. 10, 2023 including prices, contents details and expiration dates.
Call of Duty 2023 Leaks Reveal Full Title and Release Date
Call of Duty will reportedly be getting a fully-fledged title in 2023, despite rumors that Modern Warfare 2 would have a two-year cycle.
Astronaut Xerath Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
There will be five League of Legends champions added to the Astronaut skin line, which already has seven characters in it. The most recent addition was Corki, who received an Astronaut skin in 2021. Of the five characters receiving this skin, Xerath is the only champion that has received a...
