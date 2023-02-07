Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Roadmap Revealed
Blizzard just revealed the new content coming to Overwatch 2's Season 3, and some of the new events coming players' ways are pretty wild. Here's what the developers put on their long-awaited Season 3 roadmap. Over the past week, Blizzard has released details about the new map coming to Season...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Twitch Drops: How to Get
Players who have connected their Twitch to their Battle.net accounts are eligible to receive Overwatch 2's routine Twitch Drops for the new season to celebrate the Overwatch 2 Twitch community streaming the game. The Twitch Drops will be released in waves, and below is a list of the cosmetics that...
How to Get Honey Bee Mercy and Beekeeper Sigma in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. Season 3 is also bringing a pair of bee-utiful skins for Sigma and the newly-nerfed Mercy. Here's how you can earn them.
How to Get Amaterasu Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, and to cap it off Blizzard is releasing a brand new Mythic Kiriko skin. Here's how you can unlock this customizable skin. Starting Feb. 7, players will be able to play on the new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula. Also upcoming this month are the LoverWatch dating sim event and the Cupid Hanzo Valentine's Day event. In March players will experience Overwatch's first-ever anime collaboration, with superhero anime One Punch Man.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 New Maps: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is introducing four new maps with Season 2. The Call of Duty Staff recently published a blog that further revealed the new content coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Ranked Play will finally hit Modern Warfare 2, and a half-dozen modes, such as Infected, Gun Game, and Grind will be available to play at launch.
When Does Overwatch 2 Antarctic Peninsula Come Out?
Overwatch 2 is heading to the southern tip of the world for Season 3. Blizzard recently announced that a new map will be coming to Overwatch 2 next season: The Antarctic Peninsula. Here's what you need to know about when this chilly new addition to the game arrives. On Feb....
Does My Overwatch 2 Rank Reset in Season 3?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Collaboration Announced
Overwatch 2's first anime collaboration has been revealed today to be in the form of 'One-Punch Man' cosmetics, and they will be releasing on Mar. 7, Blizzard revealed today. Doomfist has been the first one announced to be receiving a skin from this collaboration, with more cosmetics going to be revealed as time goes on before the collaboration officially drops. Doomfist's skin will be based on Saitama, the main character, One-Punch Man himself.
How to 1v1 in League of Legends
League of Legends is a game that requires immense team play, which can be difficult without an in game voice chat like Overwatch 2 or Valorant. Although it is a team game, players typically treat it as an individualistic game in Ranked Solo/Duo for the first half of the match.
League of Legends Champion Tier List: Best Marksmen Patch 13.3
The best marksmen for League of Legends Patch 13.3 include Caitlyn, Zeri, Varus, Tristana, and Xayah. Almost all of these characters benefit from the Infinity Edge change.
Valorant Patch 6.02 Stinger Changes Detailed
The Stinger will have more damage fall-off and cost more to buy. It has been increased by 150 credits, and it will deal less damage from longer range.
Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi Limited Time Event Announced
Pachimari takes center stage in Overwatch 2 as players have the opportunity to get a Roadhog skin (among other cosmetics) dedicated to the fan-favorite character in the new limited-time event, ParchiMarchi, announced today. Blizzard revealed that there will be a new themed Kill Confirmed game mode in Overwatch 2 dedicated...
Respawn Devs Say Apex Legends Won't Get Warzone 2.0-Style Sequel
Apex Legends has been around for a few years now, but it seems Respawn isn't set on giving it a Warzone 2.0-style sequel. With the amount of news and changes happening in the Apex Legends universe, fans have begun wondering what the future holds for the battle royale. On Jan. 31, Respawn announced their plans to shut down Apex Legends Mobile, less than a year after launch. Service for the game is set to end on May 1, 2023, with all real-money purchases having been disabled already.
When Can I Pre-Load Warzone 2 Season 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 drops next week, and fans want to know when they can pre-load the new update. Season 2 is bringing some much-needed changes to the Battle Royale. Many elements of the original Warzone will make their debut on Al Mazrah, such as the 1v1 Gulag, static Buy Stations, and customizable Perks. The season will also feature the return of Resurgence mode, along with a new map, Ashika Island.
Is There a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Direct?
Nintendo might have just wrapped up February's Nintendo Direct showcase, but is a Legend of Zelda Direct also on the way?
League of Legends Astronaut Skins Release Date
League of Legends is a game that has always been respected for its cosmetic champion skins. Following the release some Valentine's Day themed skins, Riot Games has already announced another set of skins coming out soon. The new skins will be a reintroduction of the Astronaut skin line, and it...
League of Legends Ahri Champion Theme Released
Whenever a new League of Legends character is released, Riot Games comes out with a champion theme song that fits the fantasy of the champion. Since the most recent character was K'Sante, the last theme created was in late 2022. Another reason Riot releases a character theme is whenever a major rework happens.
Respawn Wants Apex Legends to Still be Played in 20 Years
With its undeniable popularity, Respawn are hoping that Apex Legends will still be popular 20 years from now. There's been a bit of uncertainty in the air for Apex fans in recent weeks. On Jan. 31, Respawn announced their plans to shut down Apex Legends Mobile, less than a year after launch. Service for the game is set to end on May 1, 2023, with all real-money purchases having been disabled already.
When Does Resurgence Come Back in Warzone 2.0?
After Resurgence's successful launch in the original Warzone, fans are wondering when it will be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Resurgence quickly became a fan-favorite mode. As players spawned into smaller maps, like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, they experienced nonstop action across a condensed area without having to worry about long rotates or slow gameplay. With respawns enabled, players adopted an aggressive, fast play style that kept games quick and exciting.
Hogwarts Legacy Merlin's Trials: How to Get Merlin's Cloak
Wondering how to get your hands on Merlin's Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy, and how to complete Merlin's Trials? Here's what you need to know.
