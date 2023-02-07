ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

$220 Million Worth Liquidated as Bitcoin (BTC), Altcoins Mark Second Day of Losses

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Top-Tier Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Receives Million of DOGE, Could It Be Sign of Selling?

u.today

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Alerts Bitcoin (BTC) Crash on Valentine's Day

Renowned business author and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki addressed the public with an opinion on the current situation in the markets, voicing rather pessimistic expectations for the upcoming Valentine's Day. The author of the bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," based on the Stansberry Research report, claims that next Tuesday, Feb. 14,...
u.today

Ripple Winning in SEC Lawsuit Would Be Bigger Than Settlement, Crypto Lawyer Gives Reasons

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Turns Green as Price Approaches "Trigger Point"

u.today

Bitcoin's Death Cross Looms on Weekly Chart as BTC Price Falls Below $23K

u.today

Justin Sun Puts $33 Million on Aave Lending Pool, Here's Why

u.today

Cardano Ranks Biggest Staking Network After Ethereum, Here Are Details

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Reaches First Major Support Level: Here's Why This Is Pivotal

u.today

Kraken Trading Volume up 20% Despite SEC Crackdown: Here's What's Happening

u.today

Pro-Ripple Lawyer: Bitcoin (BTC) Will Not Be Security Even if Satoshi Had Sold It

u.today

Solana (SOL) NFT Sales Surging Following Recovery of Market, Here's What It May Lead To

u.today

Lido DAO: Here's What Changes in Lido's Staking with New Version

u.today

Millions of Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokens Bought by Biggest BNB Whale Ahead of This Release

u.today

John McAfee's GHOST Coin Dumps Cardano (ADA) for Polygon (MATIC)

u.today

Rocket Pool (RPL) Spikes Almost 40% Amid SEC's Attack on Staking, Here's What's Behind It

u.today

Jim Cramer Said He Has Been Awaiting 'The Big Sweep' in Crypto, Here's What He Meant

u.today

PayPal Keeps Holding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH): Hundreds of Millions of USD

u.today

Why Are Cardano Stablecoins Game Changers for the Altcoin? Here's What Emurgo Team Believes

u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 10

