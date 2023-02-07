Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow Era.

West End coffee shop showcases history

At one point, there were hundreds of businesses in North Carolina that opened their doors to all races. In Charlotte, there were at least 50 the most in the Carolinas. Less than four are still standing and Chicken n’ Ribs is the only one that still operates.

Original Chicken n’ Ribs has been in the same spot for more than half a century. The restaurant serves up deep-fried favorites and made-to-order masterpieces in take-out style.

Jermaine Blackmon is the third-generation owner. “My grandfather took this over in 52 to help during the Jim Crow era,” Blackmon said. “The community has always supported us.”

Through the years the building got a facelift, but the secret is in the sauce.

“We stay consistent,” Blackmon said. “We don’t try to do any tricks with the food it’s simple food, simple solid recipes.”

Chicken n’ Ribs is one of the businesses whose names and addresses line the pages of the Green Book. A team of researchers and historians at the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission are working to keep the legacy of the Green Book alive.

“[Our historian] hit the road and drove to many sites, was not able to reach quite all of them did a lot of looking in the archives, Adrienne Nirdé, associate director of NC African American Heritage Commission said. “She did a lot of looking at all of the different editions of the Green Book. It was published from 1936 to 1966, really combing through those pages.”

The team created a website to share their findings and help communities understand how to preserve the sites.

“We really did a deep dive in finding out more about Green Book sites, making sure that our information that we found as accessible online, and also creating a suite of educational resources,” Nirdé said.

Out of 326 sites identified in North Carolina, only 62 sites are currently standing, and even fewer are still operating. The hidden history is in plain sight but unmarked in Uptown Charlotte. Spectrum Center, Bank of America Stadium, and the NASCAR Hall of Fame all sit where these businesses once stood.

“Some of [the businesses] were pretty fancy, like the Excelsior Club in Charlotte. But as people transitioned, as folks may be moved from what their historic neighborhoods other businesses take their place, and displacement and things like that occur with urban renewal ,” Nirdé said.

The Excelsior Club was one of the first nightclubs in the city open to all. It attracted big names like James Brown, Sam Cooke, and even visits from US Presidents. Close to 80 years later, it’s one of only four Green Book sites still standing in Mecklenburg County.

To better preserve these sites Nirdé says awareness is key.

“Take a look at our website to find out more information about what sites are still standing and what is still in their community and think about creative ways that maybe these spaces can be reused. There’s a lot of possibilities there,” Nirdé said.

At Chicken n’ Ribs, the owners plan to keep their piece of the Green Book in the family.

“Me and my sister have kids and some are taking an interest,” Blackmon said. “The goal is just to keep our legacy going.”

South Carolina also maintains a website for the Green Book sites. The goal of both states is education to help empower neighborhoods to learn how to preserve and recognize historical sites.

