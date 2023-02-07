ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Gen Z Duo from Laurel Realize Dream of Opening Their Own Gym

Gen Z'ers (those between the ages of 11 and 26) frequently get a lot of flack from elder generations for being unmotived and lazy. I can't tell you how often I've heard "kids these days don't want to work anymore!", usually spoken by a grumpy old Boomer. This misconception about Gen Z really isn't fair. A senior research scholar at Stanford University wrote this about Gen Z'ers,
LAUREL, MT
A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!

Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
BILLINGS, MT
LOL! Dog Owners of Billings Share Nasty/ Funny Things They’ve Found in Dog’s Mouth

On our social media pages, we asked the people of Billings “What’s the funniest, or nastiest thing you've found your dog chewing on?”. And these answers are hilarious, interesting, and some are just nasty. Gotta love (wo)man’s best friend, right? OF COURSE! We are obsessed with all pets, but especially dogs. They're just so quirky and sometimes real nasty...it's fine.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana, Your “Plastic Trash” Takes HOW LONG to Decompose?!

Hey you, with the single-use water bottle that you’re about to throw in the trash- think before you do that. Plastic is a material that we just cannot escape from. The fact food companies put things like spinach in a plastic tub doesn’t make sense at all. People wash their produce when they get home anyways- no need for this extra plastic packaging that ends up getting trashed anyways which ends up in landfills or water ways.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Man Gets 70 Months in Prison For Meth Trafficking

Today, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced the sentencing of a Billings man for trafficking methamphetamine. Stefan Hickel, age 34, of Billings pleaded guilty on August 11th, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Hickel was sentenced to 70 months in prison, which will...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
