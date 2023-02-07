Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Gen Z Duo from Laurel Realize Dream of Opening Their Own Gym
Gen Z'ers (those between the ages of 11 and 26) frequently get a lot of flack from elder generations for being unmotived and lazy. I can't tell you how often I've heard "kids these days don't want to work anymore!", usually spoken by a grumpy old Boomer. This misconception about Gen Z really isn't fair. A senior research scholar at Stanford University wrote this about Gen Z'ers,
Five Billings Hotels With Jacuzzi Tub Suites for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day lands on an awkward day of the week this year. It's on a Tuesday. Not exactly a convenient time of the week for a romantic night of dinner, drinks, and whatnot. Most couples will probably celebrate the date either this weekend or next. My spouse and I opted to choose this weekend for our dinner reservations.
The Top 5 Places In Billings To Mind Your Business
Have people forgotten how to mind their own business in this era? It seems that way, as we are all interconnected with our smart devices... and as soon as someone has a problem, people will jump in and share their own issues. Sometimes we just need to wind down and...
Renting A Game Machine? Billings Library Now Has Nintendo Switch!
Back in the day in Miles City, I remember going to Movie Gallery and being the coolest kid (more like lame, but I felt cool) by getting the chance to rent the Sega Dreamcast. These days, kids don't get to experience the moment of bringing home a game console you just rented to enjoy... or do they?
A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!
Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
Yelp’s Top Rated Pizza Places in Billings for National Pizza Day
Who doesn't love some pizza? Sure, it isn't the healthiest thing for you... but it sure is delicious. Especially if you are a civilized human and put pineapple on pizza. Here are the Top 3 Pizza Places in Billings for National Pizza Day!. #3 MacKenzie River Pizza - 71 Reviews,...
Billings West High School Will Get These Detectors, But Not Metal Detectors?
So it has come to our attention that West High School will now be installing vape detectors in their school bathrooms. The reasons are obvious, to prevent kids from vaping during school, which is illegal by the way. It's an effort to make sure the rules are followed and protect other kids too who may be affected by the vaping fumes.
LOL! Dog Owners of Billings Share Nasty/ Funny Things They’ve Found in Dog’s Mouth
On our social media pages, we asked the people of Billings “What’s the funniest, or nastiest thing you've found your dog chewing on?”. And these answers are hilarious, interesting, and some are just nasty. Gotta love (wo)man’s best friend, right? OF COURSE! We are obsessed with all pets, but especially dogs. They're just so quirky and sometimes real nasty...it's fine.
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Dangerous Winds: 65 MPH Gusts Livingston to Columbus Until Wednesday Morning
The notorious I-90 corridor through Livingston, Montana and areas east are experiencing severe crosswinds up to 65 MPH. These dangerous winds are expected to continue through at least Wednesday morning. In addition to Wind Advisories, there is a Blow Over Warning for all towing units. If you can avoid towing...
Tester: ‘I Don’t Want a Damn Balloon Going Across U.S.’
Senator Jon Tester says that the spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana last week is another example of what he calls Chinese "aggression." But he's among the lawmakers demanding more explanation from the Biden Administration on whether our country knew about the course of the balloon, and when.
Montana, Your “Plastic Trash” Takes HOW LONG to Decompose?!
Hey you, with the single-use water bottle that you’re about to throw in the trash- think before you do that. Plastic is a material that we just cannot escape from. The fact food companies put things like spinach in a plastic tub doesn’t make sense at all. People wash their produce when they get home anyways- no need for this extra plastic packaging that ends up getting trashed anyways which ends up in landfills or water ways.
Billings Man Gets 70 Months in Prison For Meth Trafficking
Today, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced the sentencing of a Billings man for trafficking methamphetamine. Stefan Hickel, age 34, of Billings pleaded guilty on August 11th, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Hickel was sentenced to 70 months in prison, which will...
