ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Viroqua farmer appointed to USDA Dairy board

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. “I'm extremely nervous, but excited to represent Wisconsin dairy farmers on the national stage.”
VIROQUA, WI
news8000.com

Florida lawmakers vote to give GOP-appointed state prosecutor jurisdiction over election and voting matters

Florida's statewide prosecutor will have new power to go after people for election-related crimes under a bill now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. The bill, which passed the state House of Representatives on Friday on a 77-33 vote, is a top priority for the Republican governor, who last year approved the creation of a controversial new Office of Elections Crimes and Security as part of a sweeping voting overhaul. The state Senate already passed the new bill on Wednesday, 27-12, along party lines. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.
FLORIDA STATE
news8000.com

NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows

Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy