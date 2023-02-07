Martha Lois Yost – age 98 of Cameron, MO, formerly of Gallatin, MO passed away Sunday afternoon, February 5th, 2023, at the Cameron Veterans Home in Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin United Methodist Church or the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Gallatin United Methodist Church in Gallatin, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Hamilton, MO. Friends may sign the guestbook at the funeral home from 9 AM to 5 PM on Friday. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

CAMERON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO