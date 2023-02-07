Read full article on original website
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, February 13-19
U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Missouri Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation...
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
Brookfield Woman Injured in Livingston County Crash Thursday Morning
A Brookfield woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:23 Thursday morning on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, as 49-year-old Caryl A. Martin drove westbound. Troopers say Martin began to skid, went off the north...
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
Livingston County Health Center Offering Narcan Kits
CHILLICOTHE, MO – A medicine used to treat opioid overdoses is being made available to the public free of charge by the Livingston County Health Center. Narcan is used to treat an opioid overdose emergency when the patient is showing symptoms of breathing difficulty, severe sleepiness or is non-responsive.
Trenton Man Pleads Not-Guilty to Felony Drug Charge in Grundy County
A Trenton man entered a not-guilty plea to a felony drug charge Tuesday in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Jeffrey C. Corbin faces a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Records list that charge from January 25. The court set Corbin’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only...
High Speed Pursuit Near Cameron Ends in Arrest of Kearney Man
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A high speed chase near Cameron on Wednesday ended with the arrest of the driver. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit took place around noon on I-35 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Donald L. Porter
Donald L. Porter – age 80 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 8th, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Private family services will be held. Burial at Lake Viking Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Jimmie Lee O’Neal
Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 69, Gilman City, Missouri passed away February 7, 2023 in. Jimmie was born February 4, 1954, in Lamoni, Iowa, the son of Leland James “Todd” and Lela. Maxine Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathy O’Neal and brother-in-law,. Pat...
Martha Lois Yost
Martha Lois Yost – age 98 of Cameron, MO, formerly of Gallatin, MO passed away Sunday afternoon, February 5th, 2023, at the Cameron Veterans Home in Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin United Methodist Church or the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Gallatin United Methodist Church in Gallatin, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Hamilton, MO. Friends may sign the guestbook at the funeral home from 9 AM to 5 PM on Friday. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.
