u.today

$220 Million Worth Liquidated as Bitcoin (BTC), Altcoins Mark Second Day of Losses

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Justin Sun Puts $33 Million on Aave Lending Pool, Here's Why

u.today

Solana (SOL) NFT Sales Surging Following Recovery of Market, Here's What It May Lead To

u.today

Rocket Pool (RPL) Spikes Almost 40% Amid SEC's Attack on Staking, Here's What's Behind It

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Reaches First Major Support Level: Here's Why This Is Pivotal

u.today

Kraken Trading Volume up 20% Despite SEC Crackdown: Here's What's Happening

u.today

Lido DAO: Here's What Changes in Lido's Staking with New Version

u.today

Pro-Ripple Lawyer: Bitcoin (BTC) Will Not Be Security Even if Satoshi Had Sold It

u.today

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Burn Innovation to Go Live in Next 24 Hours: Details

u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Ascending Triangle Pushes Price Down, Here's When Breakout May Happen

u.today

Solana's Phantom Wallet Launches New Tool to Prevent Scam: Details

u.today

1.2 Billion Dogecoin Moved By Anon Addresses as DOGE Plunges 13% Weekly

u.today

Tranchess (CHESS) Spikes 60% Following Ethereum Staking Innovation

u.today

Arbitrum's Triumph Over Optimism: Here's Story Behind It

u.today

Why Are Cardano Stablecoins Game Changers for the Altcoin? Here's What Emurgo Team Believes

u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Developers Highlight Key Timelines in Shanghai Update Final Pre-Launch

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 12

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Verifiable Assets on Binance: Details

u.today

Pro-Ripple Lawyer Takes Major Step in XRP Investor Lawsuit: Details

u.today

MakerDAO Launches Spark Protocol to Compete with Aave

