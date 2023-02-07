Read full article on original website
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
Cop details bizarre behavior after broken window at statehouse
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most days are calm for the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers charged with patrolling the grounds at the state capitol building. That was not the case as Bryce Manker was patrolling the capitol grounds after hours on Jan. 26. “While I was in my vehicle, I was approached by a white male yelling […]
Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
Riley County Arrest Report February 9
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DARRYL PATTERSON EVANS, 34, Manhattan, Failure to appear, Bond $500. JOHN EVERETT CHARBONNEAU, 54, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv;...
3 arrested in Salina deadly shooting case from May 2022
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department confirmed three arrests made over the past couple weeks in connection with a May 2022 deadly shooting case in the city. U.S. Marshals arrested two of the suspects, found in Arkansas and Missouri. In the most recent arrest on Monday, Feb. 6,...
Father and son arrested after alleged meth lab burns down in Kansas
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A father and son in Pottawatomie County are under arrest after an alleged meth lab in their mobile home caught on fire earlier this week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that at 12:43 p.m. on Feb. 7 their emergency dispatch received a 911 call about a structure […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beeson, Chazzette Monique; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beigel, Christopher...
Manhattan teen arrested for aggravated arson
A Manhattan teenager who allegedly started a fire at a Manhattan High School restroom last fall was arrested by police Wednesday. According to the Riley County Police Department, 16-year-old Jason Lucas was charged with aggravated arson, for his alleged involvement in setting a bathroom soap dispenser on fire during school hours on Nov. 28.
Officials search for man wanted on felony warrant believed to be around Abilene
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Saline Co. who is believed to be around the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Patrick Paul Woodcox, 54, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery.
Officials search for man who stole $2.7K in home repair supplies
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who stole more than $2,700 in home repair supplies from Menards. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Au'stazia Jackson
Teenager Au'stazia Jackson, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2022, in Topeka. She was previously reported missing, along with teenager Emily Zeferjohn, on Nov. 6, 2022, in Arkansas City. AUSTAZIA JACKSON. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5'3’’
Traffic stop on I-70 in Kansas nets more than $500,000 worth of pot, shrooms
ABILENE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly had more than a half-million dollars worth of drugs in his pickup truck on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, was booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FBI Presence in Salina
Not a lot of details are available, but there was a federal law enforcement presence in Salina Wednesday morning. KSAL News received multiple tips about a large law enforcement presence in the 300 Block of South 8th Street. Salina Police told KSAL News their involvement was providing traffic control in...
3rd man arrested in connection to killing of soldier in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior. The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier […]
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
Riley County prosecutor to hire outside attorney to tackle backlog in criminal cases
The Riley County Attorney’s Office presented an odd request to the Board of County Commissioners Thursday. County Attorney Barry Wilkerson says the prolonged closure of trial courts during the pandemic created a large backlog of cases. While he says his office has made progress getting the most serious felony cases through the system, a backlog of other lower level cases still remain.
