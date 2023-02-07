Read full article on original website
Preview: The Beasts Invade In ‘The Lonesome Hunters’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Lonesome Hunters TPB, out next week from Tyler Crook. An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us in old age.
Previewing Image Comics Time-Twisting Series ‘Time Before Time’ #20
“In Arcola robots are public enemy number one…which is bad news for Kevin. As he and Nadia search for a way for him to escape the city Theresa begins to grow suspicious. Elsewhere Marston makes his move to seize control of The Syndicate.”
Peace At Last For The Hulk? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #12
Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…”
A Daring Film Crew Exposes Never-Before-Been Truths In ‘Hulk Annual’ #1
Readers will get a chance to witness the Hulk’s fury from a horrifying new perspective in a fascinating new Hulk Annual this May. Written by David Pepose and drawn by Caio Majado, the over-sized issue will present “The Viridian Project,” a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage.
Avengers Assemble From Across The Multiverse In ‘Avengers Forever’ #14 Preview
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SEVEN: THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER. The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer.”
Earth Attacked In ‘Monarch’ #1 Preview
A new tale of terror and high-stakes science fiction hits close to home!. Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is but as Travon has learned all too well growing up as an orphan in the city of Compton with gang members hunting you down every day is even tougher. But all of that is about to change because today is the day that aliens make first contact with Earth-and it only spells doom for life as we know it!
The 2023 UK Comic-Con Calendar: Thought Bubble, The Lakes And Comica
The convention slate here in the UK continues to fill up with comics goodness, including two of the best in the world and the return of a classic – Thought Bubble Festival, The Lakes International Comics Festival, and Comica London. As the year moves on (and so fast), we’re...
Daniel Dae Kim To Star, Executive Produce TV Adaptation Of ‘Butterfly’
Another Boom! Studios comic book is molting into a TV series. The company recently announced its 2015 graphic novel Butterfly, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone, is being adapted into a television series at Amazon Studios. The original comic centered on David Jung, a “highly unpredictable” former member of the US intelligence community living in South Korea. His life unravels when a choice made years earlier comes back to haunt him and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a “deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”
Oren Uziel To Develop Live Action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ At Amazon
Spider-Man Noir will get the chance to monologue again. Deadline reports the off-shoot Spider-Man, featured brilliantly in Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse, will be the subject of his own live action series at Amazon. The project comes courtesy of The Lost City‘s Oren Uziel, who was previously attached to a Supergirl movie during the DC Films era. This new project centers on a weary, older Spider-Man (who is not Peter Parker) as he solves crime and discusses his regrets in a dark 1930s Manhattan.
Preview: Top Agents Gone Rogue In ‘Mind MGMT- Bootleg’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Mind MGMT: Bootleg HC, out next week from writer Matt Kindt, artists Farel Dalrymple, Matt Lesniewski, David Rubin, and Jill Thompson, and colorist Bill Crabree. Mind MGMT was a covert government agency of psychic super spies that fell into oblivion after one...
The Return Of Alec Holland In ‘Swamp Thing: Green Hell’ #2 Preview
“Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself, which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, Alec was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost: if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he’s gone for good!”
Preview: ‘Count Crowley Volume 2- Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter TPB, out next week from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, and colorist Lauren Affe. In the few short months that Jerri Bartman has been back in her small hometown, she’s attended her first...
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
Reunited, Recharged Era Continues In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #105
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105. The bold and greatly anticipated Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the superstar creative lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. New players...
Opus Comics’ Frank Frazetta Comics Go Digital
To mark Frank Frazetta’s birthday, Opus Comics are transferring their Death Dealer and Dawn Attack comics online via the GlobalComix digital platform. And, both series’ first issue are available for free now, with Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer issues #2, 3 and 4 available for $3.99 each. But,...
Advance Review: The Jokes Keep Coming In `White Savior’ #2
It’s you’re looking for a laugh a minute while reading, White Savior is the right book for you. It never takes itself seriously, as it turns the trope of a white savior on its head. Overall. 8.5/10. Make no mistake: White Savior is humor series first, then action/adventure.
I Have The Power!: Previewing ‘Masters Of The Universe- Masterverse’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Masters Of The Universe: Masterverse #1, out next Wednesday from writer Tim Seeley, artists Eddie Nunez, Sergio Aragonés, and Kelley Jones, and colorists Ricco Renzi and Brennan Wagner. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value...
‘Wytches’ Goes To Series At Prime Video
Amazon is back to buying up all the comics it can. Deadline reports Prime Video has given a series order to an animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Jock‘s Wytches. The original comic book, published by Image, focused on Sailor Rooks, a seven-year-old whose family moves to “a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters — ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires — lurks beneath the town.”
Advance Review: `Torrent’ #1 Delivers A Strong Start To A Promising Series
Torrent gets off to a terrific start with the story of a superhero mom whose world is turned upside down. This first issue does exactly what it’s supposed to: it leaves you wanting more – and more now!. Overall. 9.5/10. The world is Michelle Metcalf’s oyster. She...
