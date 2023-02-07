Haason Reddick Says Carolina 'Had Other Plans'

The former Panther pass rusher speaks at the Super Bowl.

The Panthers had a chance to be home to one of the top pass rushing tandems in the league for years to come with Haason Reddick and Brian Burns, but Reddick ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. The Camden, New Jersey native played his college football in the City of Brotherly Love at Temple under Matt Rhule, where he developed into a top-15 pick.

In 2021, Reddick reunited with Rhule in Carolina after posting a breakout season in Arizona. Some around the league wondered if that 2020 campaign was just an anomaly or if this was a sign of Reddick turning the corner and living up to that first round potential. During his lone year in Charlotte, Reddick registered 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

During exit interviews last season, Reddick expressed interest in remaining with the Panthers, mainly to be a part of a talented defense that the team had built.

"Just looking at the talent that we have and all the young guys that we have in [Jeremy] Chinn, Derrick Brown, Brian [Burns]. You know, like, this is Brian's third year. Chinn hasn't played [much], this is only his second year. Derrick, this is only his second year. So, knowing that these kinds of guys are on the roster that's so young, so talented in a couple years when they hit their prime and when they get a couple more years of experience in the NFL under their belt, I just know the sky is the limit. It's rough right now but when we overcome that hump and everything is looking good, it'll be all worth it.

"I've said it before, I let my agent and Scott [Fitterer] deal with that because that's not really where my focus is right now. But like I've said before, I definitely would love to be back. I've received so much love from teammates, coaches, the fan base - I love it here, I would love to be back. If the cards fall that way, then let's rock. Keep Pounding."

Before the start of free agency, Carolina GM Scott Fitterer hinted that a big contract was coming for Reddick and hoped it would be one the team could afford.

"He's had two years in a row of double digit sacks and he's going to command a lot of money on the market. If he gets that, I'll be happy for him. We just want the dialogue to be open, give us a chance, and see where it goes."

In the end, as you know, Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, returning closer to home. Although many believed, myself included, that being back home played a big part in his decision to leave Carolina, that wasn't necessarily the case.

During his media availability at Super Bowl LVII, Reddick was asked why he wanted to test free agency after the one year in Carolina.

"It wasn't that I wanted to test free agency. Carolina just had other plans and other directions that they wanted to go to."

