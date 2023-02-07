Natick next month expects to modernize its bulk curbside pickup program with new pricing and online ordering. Natick Department of Public Works’ Bill Spratt says the longtime bulk recycling system has been around for years but hasn’t been keeping up with the times. In fact, it operates at a slight loss, in part because fees have remained the same and costs for processing some materials has risen.

NATICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO