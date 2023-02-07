ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick making changes to money-losing bulk pickup system

Natick next month expects to modernize its bulk curbside pickup program with new pricing and online ordering. Natick Department of Public Works’ Bill Spratt says the longtime bulk recycling system has been around for years but hasn’t been keeping up with the times. In fact, it operates at a slight loss, in part because fees have remained the same and costs for processing some materials has risen.
Save the date: Natick Boy Scouts troop holding bottle & can drive on Feb. 18

Boy Scouts of America Troop 1775 in Natick is holding a redeemable bottle and can drive on Saturday, Feb. 18, 9am-noon at the 2023 at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) lodge at 113 W Central St., Natick. Natick Troop 1775 holds drives quarterly to help fund scholarships, local trail work,...

