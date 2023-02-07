ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

Warren Township Board of Education Seeks New Member 2023

By Brenda Nemcek
 2 days ago

WARREN, NJ -- Due to the resignation of Mr. Daniel Croson, the Warren Township Board of Education has a vacancy effective immediately. It is anticipated that this vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by the remaining members of the Board at a regularly scheduled meeting on February 27, 2023. The meeting will begin at 6:30pm and will be held at Angelo L. Tomaso School.

The process for filling a vacancy differs from a typical school board election. Historically, the person appointed by the Board will take the oath of office and become a full member of the Board at that same meeting at which the interviews are held and will continue to serve in that position through the next reorganization meeting in January 2024. At that time, the person elected to this seat on the board at the general election scheduled for November 7, 2023, will assume the position.

In order to be considered for this appointment, any interested party must submit a resume and cover letter that outlines the reasons for wanting to be on the Board and the qualifications for being selected. These materials can be mailed to the attention of Chris Heagele, Board Secretary at the Warren Township Board of Education office located at 213 Mt. Horeb Road, Warren, NJ 07059 or emailed to cheagele@warrentboe.org.

The deadline for receiving materials is February 22, 2023.

It is anticipated that at the February 27th meeting, all applicants will be provided the opportunity to make a brief (5 minutes maximum) statement that elaborates on the resume and cover letter: reason for wanting to serve, qualifications, expectations for service, areas of priority. After the conclusion of all statements and any follow-up questions, the Board will move into executive session for discussion. When the Board returns to public session, a motion and a second are needed to move a roll call vote to appoint one of the candidates. A candidate with a majority of the members of the Board present will be immediately seated after taking the oath of office.

Qualifications (appointment and election)

Each member of any board of education shall, pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:12-1:

● Be a United States citizen;

● Be a resident of the district for at least one year at the time of election or appointment;

● Be able to read and write;

● Be a registered voter in the district where the person is submitting the nomination petition (or being appointed);

● Not be disqualified as a voter pursuant to N.J.S.A. 19:4-1;

● Not have been convicted of any of the crimes or offenses enumerated in N.J.S.A. 18A;12-1 or conspiracy to commit or attempt to commit any of said crimes;

● Not be the mayor or a member of the governing body of the municipality; or

● Not have a direct or indirect contract with or claim against the board.

Additional information can be obtained from the New Jersey School Boards Association at https://www.njsba.org/about/membership/school-board-candidacy/ or by contacting Board Secretary Chris Heagele.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

