Idaho State

Spoil Your Sweetie at Idaho’s Most Romantic Hotels

We have some of the most incredible places for a couples get away or staycation in Idaho. From stunning scenery to hot springs and charming style, Idaho has a lot to offer. It doesn't matter if you were born in the gem state, are an Idaho transplant or someone looking to visit the beautiful state for the first time, we have a lot of places to stay that will bring you and your sweetie closer.
Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth

The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth. The search for the...
Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday

Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho

In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
Enjoy The Lake At One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes In Idaho [Video]

This Idaho Hike Is Ranked One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Trails In Idaho. I didn't grow up in Idaho, and I don't like to assume anything, but kids start to enjoy nature at a young age with all the attractive opportunities to get outside. So my wife and I moved here in September of last year, and we haven't had the time to explore more of Idaho, but we are planning on it.
$400k Condo Is Really an Idaho She-Shed in Disguise [PICS]

Plain and simple, here's the situation: a glorified she-shed is masquerading around Idaho Zillow as a $400k condo listed for sale in Sandpoint. And it just so happens to be the cutest real estate catfish we've ever witnessed. THE DOLLARS make no sense. Listed at $399,000, the agent who listed...
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
Idaho Boarder Scenic Byway Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country

The website Road and Track released 'America's 25 Most Beautiful Scenic Byways' Are we surprised this unique and stunning one that boarders Idaho topped the list? Not at all. "Hells Canyon Scenic Byway - Trace the steps of the Oregon Trail right through North America's deepest canyon. You'll follow the Snake River straight past cliffs, fields and snowy mountaintops."
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
The 08 Best Places to Live in Idaho State for Families

Places to Live in Idaho State: A land of rugged mountain ranges, sparkling lakes, clear blue skies, quaint small towns, lively cities, impressive monuments, and forests, Idaho is an incredible state to call home. With sections of the best national parks, it is a great place for families looking to...
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
