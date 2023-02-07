ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Who Is MrBeast And Could The Phenomenon Be in Boise?

If you haven't heard of MrBeast, it's time that we let you know about the YouTube phenomenon that is beyond description. I've been studying the fun-loving 20-something who regularly gives away thousands of dollars during his video productions with fans. One video featured an FBI agent trying to catch him for a significant amount of money.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday

Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Pride Festival Announces Dates for 2023 Return

One of the most anticipated events of the entire year is returning this fall and Idahoans now have a date to put on their calendars. We're talking about Boise Pride Festival. Yes, it's BACK and an official announcement from the organization has folks counting down the days. Like most events...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Kids and Adults Have a Blast at NERFED in Boise

Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summertime too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot called Nerfed.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Spoil Your Sweetie at Idaho’s Most Romantic Hotels

We have some of the most incredible places for a couples get away or staycation in Idaho. From stunning scenery to hot springs and charming style, Idaho has a lot to offer. It doesn't matter if you were born in the gem state, are an Idaho transplant or someone looking to visit the beautiful state for the first time, we have a lot of places to stay that will bring you and your sweetie closer.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

3 Amazing Places To Get Mashed Potatoes In Boise

Have you ever googled "What are mashed potatoes?" No, that's okay. I did it for you, and here's the answer from Wikipedia. "Mashed potato or mashed potatoes, colloquially known as mash, is a dish made by mashing boiled or steamed potatoes, usually with added milk, butter, salt, and pepper. It is generally served as a side dish to meat or vegetables. Roughly mashed potatoes are sometimes called smashed potatoes."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth

The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth. The search for the...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Shockingly Razz STOTU KISS: Big Whopper Continued

The president is on the road after his State of the Union speech. Whether you watch Fox News, other channels, or your favorite media platform, Americans are still talking about the kiss between Doug Emoff, Kamala's husband, and Jill Biden. You don't have to follow politics like it's a bloodsport to figure out something is very wrong with the optics of their passionate kiss.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive

I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found

It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”

Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

These Are the 9 Legal Grounds For Divorce in the State of Idaho

For most couples, divorce is the furthest thing from their mind as they walk down the aisle. It’s one of the first steps into your happily ever fairytale. Unfortunately, life is nowhere near as easy as it is in storybooks and sometimes things just don’t work out. Certainly, the pandemic put more strain on relationships as couples had to face situations they would have never dreamed possible when exchanging “I dos” years ago. While some were able to navigate their way through it and benefitted from easier access to marriage counseling through virtual sessions, others cracked.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

