Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who Is MrBeast And Could The Phenomenon Be in Boise?
If you haven't heard of MrBeast, it's time that we let you know about the YouTube phenomenon that is beyond description. I've been studying the fun-loving 20-something who regularly gives away thousands of dollars during his video productions with fans. One video featured an FBI agent trying to catch him for a significant amount of money.
Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday
Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
Boise Pride Festival Announces Dates for 2023 Return
One of the most anticipated events of the entire year is returning this fall and Idahoans now have a date to put on their calendars. We're talking about Boise Pride Festival. Yes, it's BACK and an official announcement from the organization has folks counting down the days. Like most events...
Kids and Adults Have a Blast at NERFED in Boise
Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summertime too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot called Nerfed.
Spoil Your Sweetie at Idaho’s Most Romantic Hotels
We have some of the most incredible places for a couples get away or staycation in Idaho. From stunning scenery to hot springs and charming style, Idaho has a lot to offer. It doesn't matter if you were born in the gem state, are an Idaho transplant or someone looking to visit the beautiful state for the first time, we have a lot of places to stay that will bring you and your sweetie closer.
30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise
The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now
For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
3 Amazing Places To Get Mashed Potatoes In Boise
Have you ever googled "What are mashed potatoes?" No, that's okay. I did it for you, and here's the answer from Wikipedia. "Mashed potato or mashed potatoes, colloquially known as mash, is a dish made by mashing boiled or steamed potatoes, usually with added milk, butter, salt, and pepper. It is generally served as a side dish to meat or vegetables. Roughly mashed potatoes are sometimes called smashed potatoes."
💅🏽 $400k Condo Is Really an Idaho She-Shed in Disguise [PICS]
A glorified she-shed is masquerading around Idaho Zillow as a $400k condo, and it's the cutest real estate catfish we've ever witnessed!. 😍 SOLD! A Boise Bench Home Straight Out of the '90s. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From...
The Idaho Profession That We All Agree Could Use A Massive Raise
How much would you pay to ensure that your children are safe?. Most people would say there is no price they wouldn't pay to keep their kids safe and yet, here we are in 2023 and babysitters are still underpaid. Or are they?. Is it time to accept that our...
I Thought Idahoans Hated California, Why Are They Moving There?
In the last couple of years, there's been the highest ever recorded numbers of people (all over the country) moving to different states. More Idahoans are leaving Idaho than ever before, and people from other states are moving here more than ever before — at least that's how it feels.
Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth
The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth. The search for the...
Idahoans Shockingly Razz STOTU KISS: Big Whopper Continued
The president is on the road after his State of the Union speech. Whether you watch Fox News, other channels, or your favorite media platform, Americans are still talking about the kiss between Doug Emoff, Kamala's husband, and Jill Biden. You don't have to follow politics like it's a bloodsport to figure out something is very wrong with the optics of their passionate kiss.
Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive
I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
What Every Title Deed in Boise’s Monopoly Game Could Look Like
The cat is out of the bag - Boise will be getting its own version of Monopoly this October according to a press release from Top Trumps USA Inc. If that doesn't sound sweet enough, the amazing folks at Top Trumps USA Inc. are looking for suggestions to add to the board for the City of Trees:
You’ll Love This Viral Masked Singer Who’s Coming To Boise
A famous masked singer is coming to Boise and you're not going to believe who it is. The Armadillo from season 7 will be making its way to Boise, on May 20, 2023. The Armadillo was known that season for singing "Amazing Grace," "Secret Agent Man," "Walkin' The Dog," and others.
These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found
It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
21 Food Destinations That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall
If you search through YouTube, you’ll find dozens and dozens of videos of “Dead Malls” from around the country. While Boise Towne Square Mall isn’t quite what it was on opening day in October 1988, these videos show you that all things considered…our mall’s actually doing pretty well!
Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”
Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
These Are the 9 Legal Grounds For Divorce in the State of Idaho
For most couples, divorce is the furthest thing from their mind as they walk down the aisle. It’s one of the first steps into your happily ever fairytale. Unfortunately, life is nowhere near as easy as it is in storybooks and sometimes things just don’t work out. Certainly, the pandemic put more strain on relationships as couples had to face situations they would have never dreamed possible when exchanging “I dos” years ago. While some were able to navigate their way through it and benefitted from easier access to marriage counseling through virtual sessions, others cracked.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0