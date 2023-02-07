ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

3 Amazing Places To Get Mashed Potatoes In Boise

Have you ever googled "What are mashed potatoes?" No, that's okay. I did it for you, and here's the answer from Wikipedia. "Mashed potato or mashed potatoes, colloquially known as mash, is a dish made by mashing boiled or steamed potatoes, usually with added milk, butter, salt, and pepper. It is generally served as a side dish to meat or vegetables. Roughly mashed potatoes are sometimes called smashed potatoes."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?

Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 5 Highest Rated Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise

There's a time and a place for everything, and sometimes splurging at a delicious restaurant is totally worth it for a special occasion — like maybe Valentine's Day?. Well, the Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and among them are a lot of really great options for celebrations and special occasions — and we wanted to provide an updated list for you that features the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise, According to Stacker and Tripadvisor 👇
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country

Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Kids and Adults Have a Blast at NERFED in Boise

Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summertime too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot called Nerfed.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive

I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found

It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Historic Boise Apartment Complex With Rich History Is For Sale

Historic Apartment building goes up for sale in Boise. This property is an incredible opportunity to own a piece of history in Boise. With ten units inside the apartment building already fully leased, this historic apartment building comes with high ceilings and architectural details you won't find anywhere else. The...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
IDAHO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Idaho With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!
MIDDLETON, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”

Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

4 Amazing Places In Boise To Get Pizza By The Slice

Does it matter? It's pizza that we're talking about, and pizza is delicious no matter if it's by the slice or whole. When I moved to Boise, I was shocked to see how many pizza establishments were in town. It's not like there are several locations scattered around town, there are pizza joints within walking distance of each other.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy