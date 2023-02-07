Read full article on original website
Peace At Last For The Hulk? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #12
Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…”
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #4 By Mark Russell, Steve Pugh And AHOY Comics
“The hunt for Business Dog, the world’s richest mammal, continues in this “satirical and razor-sharp book about untouchable billionaires” (Comicbook.com). Meanwhile, in the former United States of America, our intrepid reporter Shelly Bly is finding out how people have adapted and survived. Could Business Dog be the answer to everyone’s problems?”
I Have The Power!: Previewing ‘Masters Of The Universe- Masterverse’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Masters Of The Universe: Masterverse #1, out next Wednesday from writer Tim Seeley, artists Eddie Nunez, Sergio Aragonés, and Kelley Jones, and colorists Ricco Renzi and Brennan Wagner. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value...
The Return Of Alec Holland In ‘Swamp Thing: Green Hell’ #2 Preview
“Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself, which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, Alec was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost: if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he’s gone for good!”
The Council Of The New Gods: Previewing ‘Danger Street’ #3
The repercussions of Atlas the Great’s death play out worlds away as two old enemies become allies in the fight to save the Multiverse. Meanwhile, Lady Cop continues her search for Good Looks’ killer, the disgraced hero Starman. Little does she know, the fugitive is on his way to the City of Angels to make a deal with the devil. Will his sacrifice be enough to set things right?”
Previewing ‘Batman / Spawn: Unplugged’ #1 From McFarlane And Capullo
“Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!”
Grifter Is Having A Very Busy Day In ‘WildC.A.T.s’ #4 Preview
“While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter’s hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.”
Advance Review: The Jokes Keep Coming In `White Savior’ #2
It’s you’re looking for a laugh a minute while reading, White Savior is the right book for you. It never takes itself seriously, as it turns the trope of a white savior on its head. Overall. 8.5/10. Make no mistake: White Savior is humor series first, then action/adventure.
Preview: Misplaced Trust Creates A Dangerous Situation In ‘White Savior’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of White Savior #2, out next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Eric Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. Yesterday, Todd Parker was ignoring his grandfather’s story about the decimation of the ancient Japanese village of Inoki. Today, Todd is stranded in Inoki just days before its destruction. The good news is that he knows how this turns out. The villagers place their trust in a savior who is anything but a savior. But how is he going to convince them not to follow that man when they’ve branded our scrawny hero the village idiot? Todd Parker, ignorer of stories passed down from generation to generation, is the only thing standing between Inoki and destruction.
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 9 Review
Just when it appeared as if Velma was starting to turn a corner and dive headfirst into the mystery side of things, it backslides into its usual pitfalls. The show’s main promo image features the title character holding up a magnifying glass and being approached by ghostly tendrils. This gives the impression that the show is about a spooky mystery she needs to investigate. But that’s not the reality. Yes, there are instances of Velma (Mindy Kaling) doing a little investigative work here and there, but that’s not what the show is really about. And the ghostly tendrils were meaningless hallucinations that haven’t appeared since Velma got over them. This episode is an embodiment of how the show goes wrong.
Betrayed! Previewing David Messina’s ‘3Keys’ #5
“Bearing the weight of grief and betrayal, Noah and Theon find themselves a weakened but final bulwark against the Great Old Ones in this concluding clash with a giant kaiju in the heart of Manhattan! Cover-to-cover action courtesy of DAVID MESSINA!. Featuring variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO (We Only...
Advance Review: `Torrent’ #1 Delivers A Strong Start To A Promising Series
Torrent gets off to a terrific start with the story of a superhero mom whose world is turned upside down. This first issue does exactly what it’s supposed to: it leaves you wanting more – and more now!. Overall. 9.5/10. The world is Michelle Metcalf’s oyster. She...
Avengers Assemble From Across The Multiverse In ‘Avengers Forever’ #14 Preview
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SEVEN: THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER. The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer.”
Commentary: ‘Cobra Kai’ Gives Audiences What They Want
Storytelling is often a balancing act between two different elements: plot and worldbuilding versus action and character growth — as well as the simple matter of love and tragedy. In terms of audience desires, balancing those elements with what the viewers want and subverting their expectations can be difficult. Of course, audiences love to be surprised; this is why the twist is such a powerful tool. Nothing seemingly turns them off more than them guessing what’s going to happen from one scene to the next. Nevertheless, there’s also a lot of power in also giving audiences exactly what they want.
Review Round Up: Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
A quiet week on the review front this week. But, that happens from time to time. But, nonetheless, here’s all our reviewers’ reviews for your consideration:. Black Panther #14 (Marvel) Wakanda #5 (Marvel) Scarlet Witch #2 (Marvel) Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 (Marvel) Poison Ivy #9 (DC Comics) Tom...
Barely Surviving Your First Look At ‘House Of Slaughter’ #12
Something is Killing the Children, from the minds of writer James Tynion IV and co-creator Werther Dell’Edera, written by Tate Brombal, illustrated by Antonio Fuso, colored by Miquel Muerto, and lettered by AndWorld Design. Alone after barely surviving a monster’s massacre, Sunny is elusive to Jace–but not the White...
‘Agent Elvis’ Gets First Trailer
Elvis Presley (Matthew McConaughey) trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll. Agent Elvis will be a ten-episode adult animation series from Sony Pictures Animation. The show was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, with character designs by Robert Valley, and an original score was composed by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams. This is a star-studded creative team to bring a superstar into a rockin’ animated series!
Opus Comics’ Frank Frazetta Comics Go Digital
To mark Frank Frazetta’s birthday, Opus Comics are transferring their Death Dealer and Dawn Attack comics online via the GlobalComix digital platform. And, both series’ first issue are available for free now, with Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer issues #2, 3 and 4 available for $3.99 each. But,...
Vision Defies Reality In John Tyler Christopher’s ‘Avengers’ #1 Negative Space Variant Cover
This May, a new era of Avengers begins, and all week long fans can see the stunning variant covers that will grace the debut issue! Today, check out acclaimed cover artist John Tyler Christopher’s cover featuring Vision in the artist’s trademark “Negative Space” style. Jed MacKay...
