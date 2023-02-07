Just when it appeared as if Velma was starting to turn a corner and dive headfirst into the mystery side of things, it backslides into its usual pitfalls. The show’s main promo image features the title character holding up a magnifying glass and being approached by ghostly tendrils. This gives the impression that the show is about a spooky mystery she needs to investigate. But that’s not the reality. Yes, there are instances of Velma (Mindy Kaling) doing a little investigative work here and there, but that’s not what the show is really about. And the ghostly tendrils were meaningless hallucinations that haven’t appeared since Velma got over them. This episode is an embodiment of how the show goes wrong.

