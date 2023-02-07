Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Police search for missing at-risk man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating Angelo Alora, according to the BPD. Alora was last seen in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue on Feb. 9. He is considered at-risk due to a developmental disability, BPD said. Alora is described as a 27-year-old Filipino man who […]
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
Bakersfield Now
CHP officer files search warrant on BPD officer who ran a stop sign in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — January 19th, a Bakersfield Police officer was in pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver was arrested and two officers were on their way to the arrest location. At one point, one of the officers hit a Honda Accord leaving 30-year-old Mario Lares dead and 34-year-old Ana Hernandez injured.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Bakersfield Now
6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after skeletal remains were found in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
Bakersfield Now
Shafter PD: Man hospitalized after shooting, suspect detained
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot and the alleged shooter was detained in Shafter Thursday morning. According to Shafter police, officers were called on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:37 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway.
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
Crash on SB 99 leaves 1 person dead
The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with the second crash occurring on northbound lanes around 8:40 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
Bakersfield Now
Teen arrested in Tulare County following school shooting threat
OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A teenager is now behind bars after the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to shoot up El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Deputies say the 13-year-old boy sent an e-mail threatening to shoot staff members and students. Deputies contacted the boy at his...
Man convicted of 1996 murder seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man serving life without parole for killing a liquor store clerk in 1996 is seeking to be resentenced under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. The 5th District Court of Appeal is sending the case of Christopher James Hearn back to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s […]
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
Bakersfield Now
Man hit and killed on Highway 99, near Panama Lane
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is dead after getting hit by a car in the number one lane of northbound Highway 99, north of Panama Lane Thursday night. CHP said on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to reports of a pedestrian down in the roadway.
Man gets 77 years to life for 2021 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the back in Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records. Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, was found guilty in December of attempted murder, assault with a gun and possession of a gun and ammunition by a […]
Victims’ attorneys react to warrant on fatal BPD crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer might face manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly crash on South Vineland and Muller roads that left one dead and three injured. Documents obtained by 17 News give a first glimpse into the investigation by the California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation of the crash. The […]
vidanewspaper.com
Bakersfield Gang Member Faces 105 Years in Prison For Oxnard Shooting
District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that on February 1, 2023, Raymond Reyes (DOB 05/29/90), of Bakersfield, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other crimes related to a 2021 shooting in Oxnard. On August 28, 2021, Reyes, a known gang member, fired four rounds towards the victim...
