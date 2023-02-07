It's better known as the inflation raising act.. Government spending is what caused inflation to go to over 9%. Bidens' plan to print money to lower inflation has never worked before, so don't expect inflation to go away for months. The fed is raising interest rates to counter some of Bidens inflation, so we'll all pay more for everything, now including interest.
What this means for working families in Minnesota- You get to work to supplement the non-workers. You get to pay more taxes, spend more on gas, electricity, and food. In some cases you get to choose between paying rent and buying food. Thank a Democrat.
