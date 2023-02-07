ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rick Redman
3d ago

It's better known as the inflation raising act.. Government spending is what caused inflation to go to over 9%. Bidens' plan to print money to lower inflation has never worked before, so don't expect inflation to go away for months. The fed is raising interest rates to counter some of Bidens inflation, so we'll all pay more for everything, now including interest.

Gimpy
2d ago

What this means for working families in Minnesota- You get to work to supplement the non-workers. You get to pay more taxes, spend more on gas, electricity, and food. In some cases you get to choose between paying rent and buying food. Thank a Democrat.

Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant

Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Vice President Harris visits St. Cloud; champions the city for its clean energy initiatives

“Here in St. Cloud, you are not just building better buses; you are building a better America.”. Vice President Kamala Harris was extremely impressed with the buses being built at a St. Cloud facility that creates electric-powered buses. On Thursday, while inside the New Flyer bus manufacturing facility, she explained how those buses signify something larger: the country’s dedication to the climate and clean energy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves

High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
kvrr.com

Voters chime in on Biden administration so far

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Payday Friday is becoming Payday Wednesday in Minnesota

Payday Friday is increasingly coming one or two days early - on Wednesday or sometimes Thursday. So are government benefits such as Social Security payments and other direct deposits. It's not because employers or the government are moving the funds earlier. Rather, the shift is due to a growing number...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How do electric vehicles work? And who's actually paying for the power?

MINNEAPOLIS – Vice President Kamala Harris visited St. Cloud Thursday to highlight the push for drivers to go electric.It's a hot topic in Minnesota, with charging stations popping up in parking lots outside stores.So how do they work? And who's actually paying for the power? WCCO got the answers from Diana McKeown of Clean Energy Resource Teams."People are really excited about electric vehicles, I've seen just a huge, huge increase," McKeown said.She says while interest is high, the numbers are still low. There are about 28,000 EVs on Minnesota roads. That's less than 1% of the vehicles.Buyers pay more up...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws

(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Democrats renew push to make MinnesotaCare available to all residents regardless of income

Democrats, who now control both the Minnesota House and Senate, have renewed their long-standing push to allow any Minnesotan regardless of income to buy health insurance through state-run MinnesotaCare. They point to Tavona Johnson — she says her husband was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and they drained their retirement fund to pay insurance premiums for chemotherapy which was 14 thousand dollars per visit:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura reiterates support for legalizing recreational cannabis in Minnesota Senate hearing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A former Minnesota governor is vocally pushing to legalize recreational marijuana, and soon. Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate committee Thursday in support of legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults in Minnesota."I started this. And as governor, I believed in hemp and cannabis back then. I believe in it even more now," Ventura said. "And I want to be here. I'm still alive, I'm still kicking, and I want to be here when this passes into law."Ventura says this was his first time testifying in front of a Minnesota legislative committee. He was...
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish

DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

North Dakota utilities commission moves toward suing Minnesota over carbon-free bill

The Bismarck Tribune’s Amy Dalrymple reports The North Dakota Industrial Commission is moving to sue Minnesota over its carbon-free bill, expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz: “The bill would prevent North Dakota utilities from exporting power generated from coal and gas to Minnesota. North Dakota exports about 50% of its electricity supply, with the vast majority used in Minnesota, according to the North Dakota Lignite Energy Council.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota

It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota bill with ‘Idaho Stop,’ bike safety efforts named for the late cycling and transit advocate Bill Dooley

Bill Dooley had been a lawyer and insurance industry lobbyist who retired at age 55 and devoted much of his time and know-how lobbying for his passions: cycling and transit. Just four days before he died from thyroid cancer in December, he chaired a Zoom meeting of the legislative committee of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, talking about legislation that combined bike safety issues with funding proposals.
MINNESOTA STATE
