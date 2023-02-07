Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
wach.com
Richland County officials discuss plans for Alvin S. Glenn following recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County leaders met in a press conference Thursday to address measures being taken to improve Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following recent incidents. County administrator Leonardo Brown and county attorney Patrick Wright discussed many topics, including staffing and pay improvements, renovation of units and...
wach.com
ACSO: Aiken teen missing since Thursday, search ongoing
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues the search for an Aiken teenager who went missing on February 8. Authorities say 15-year-old Elena Hinson was last spotted leaving Midland Valley High School - shortly after being dropped off for school. Hinson is 5'1" and weighs 220...
Upstate man sentenced to 15 years on drug charge
A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge.
golaurens.com
Laurens County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man near Highway 252
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man near Highway 252 in Laurens. Deputies are searching for Jeremiah Shalah Jenkins, a 21-year-old black male. Jenkins is approximately 5'7" and weighs close to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. If you...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
wach.com
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
wpde.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are investigating a double-homicide after two young men were found dead Tuesday morning. 23-year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro and 22-year-old Malik Butler of Jenkinsville were found dead in Jenkinsville on Tuesday morning. Deputies say they responded to a home on Marsh Lane,...
wach.com
RCSD: Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning. Authorities say Euriah Joseph was last seen at 4 a.m. on Bowling Avenue walking her dog and wearing a gray jacket. Joseph is 5'1"...
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.
Police say one person suffered minor injuries in a robbery Thursday evening in Greenville's Haywood Mall.
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is on the scene of a death investigation near Clinton city park.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs
Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
WIS-TV
Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle. The deputy tried to perform...
WLTX.com
Richland County speaks out about living conditions at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Richland County's administrator answered questions about ongoing issues at the jail. Here's what he said and how one inmate's family member reacted.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
wach.com
15-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed newly adoptive parents, Kershaw Co. officials said
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials have released more details in an Elgin stabbing that left one woman dead, one man hospitalized, and a 15-year-old arrested. Officials say Angelymar Morrison, 41, was killed after their recently adopted 15-year-old allegedly stabbed her and her husband with a knife.
wach.com
Two people found dead in Fairfield County, deputies investigating as homicide
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were found dead early Tuesday morning in what Fairfield County deputies are investigating as double-homicide. Officials say 23-year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro and 22-year-old Malik Butler of Jenkinsville were found in a residence on Marsh Lane near Hwy 215 South shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
Comments / 0