A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

WEBBERS FALLS, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO