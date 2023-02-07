ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes

WASHINGTON D.C., Colo. (KKTV) - Tax season is underway, and the federal government and the state are now accepting returns But now the IRS is urging taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where special tax refunds or payments were made. 11 News has confirmed its warning includes...
IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. Family pleads for tips...
Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists

An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
New Limits on Noncompete Agreements: What Colorado Employers Need to Know

When Colorado enacted its new noncompete agreements statute in August 2022, many employers expressed apprehension about what it would mean for their company and how to comply. Not only is the new law a dramatic departure from the old, but there are also serious financial penalties for violations. Even companies...
Southern Colorado food pantries prepare for increase in need when SNAP benefits decrease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Food pantries across Southern Colorado are preparing to see an increase in the number of people needing food assistance. In March, cutbacks to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will set in. It means big budget changes for thousands of Coloradans. In December 2020, both state and federal governments raised the allotments The post Southern Colorado food pantries prepare for increase in need when SNAP benefits decrease appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage

Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Warmer Weather for the Weekend [Feb. 10th Weather]

Warmer, drier and less windy weather is expected across the area today and into the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista will warm up to of 51. A low of 21. The San Luis Valley can expect a high of 47, a low of 17. Leadville and Fairplay look for a...
Criminal Investigator I - Pueblo - Colorado Lottery

$$63,024.00 - $78,336.00 Annually annual. Applicants must apply through the Colorado Career Site: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3890565/criminal-investigator-i-lottery. ++Colorado Lottery Division++. The Lottery's mission is to maximize the proceeds from Lottery game sales to support the Lottery's beneficiaries for the good of all Coloradans. The *_Security and Investigations *_unit within Lottery ensures the integrity...
San Luis Valley District Attorney Doesn’t Want State to Appoint Independent Monitor

New San Luis Valley District Attorney Anne Kelly wants the state’s attorney general to back off of an agreement to appoint an independent monitor to oversee her office. But Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser appeared to remain committed to the agreement at a special meeting this week with area county commissioners. Weiser appointed a monitor with previous District Attorney Alonzo Payne last July after it was found out that Payne violated the state’s Victims’ Rights Act.
