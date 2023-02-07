Read full article on original website
Entire Colorado delegation to IRS: Treat TABOR payments as nontaxable income
The IRS announced Friday afternoon that it would not require Coloradans to pay federal income tax on expedited tax refunds that they received last year.
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Daily Record
IRS will not tax TABOR refunds
The IRS has decided that Coloradans will not have to report last year's early TABOR refunds on their tax returns.
Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online
Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists
An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
cobizmag.com
New Limits on Noncompete Agreements: What Colorado Employers Need to Know
When Colorado enacted its new noncompete agreements statute in August 2022, many employers expressed apprehension about what it would mean for their company and how to comply. Not only is the new law a dramatic departure from the old, but there are also serious financial penalties for violations. Even companies...
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
Southern Colorado food pantries prepare for increase in need when SNAP benefits decrease
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Food pantries across Southern Colorado are preparing to see an increase in the number of people needing food assistance. In March, cutbacks to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will set in. It means big budget changes for thousands of Coloradans. In December 2020, both state and federal governments raised the allotments The post Southern Colorado food pantries prepare for increase in need when SNAP benefits decrease appeared first on KRDO.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage
Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Warmer Weather for the Weekend [Feb. 10th Weather]
Warmer, drier and less windy weather is expected across the area today and into the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista will warm up to of 51. A low of 21. The San Luis Valley can expect a high of 47, a low of 17. Leadville and Fairplay look for a...
police1.com
Criminal Investigator I - Pueblo - Colorado Lottery
$$63,024.00 - $78,336.00 Annually annual. Applicants must apply through the Colorado Career Site: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3890565/criminal-investigator-i-lottery. ++Colorado Lottery Division++. The Lottery's mission is to maximize the proceeds from Lottery game sales to support the Lottery's beneficiaries for the good of all Coloradans. The *_Security and Investigations *_unit within Lottery ensures the integrity...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado cities would get first right-of-refusal when apartment buildings sell in new affordable housing plan
Colorado cities and counties would have the ability to snap up apartment complexes and convert them to affordable housing, rather than be sold to private bidders, under a new bill set to be introduced in the House in the coming days. Supporters cast the measure, which is being pushed by...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
San Luis Valley District Attorney Doesn’t Want State to Appoint Independent Monitor
New San Luis Valley District Attorney Anne Kelly wants the state’s attorney general to back off of an agreement to appoint an independent monitor to oversee her office. But Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser appeared to remain committed to the agreement at a special meeting this week with area county commissioners. Weiser appointed a monitor with previous District Attorney Alonzo Payne last July after it was found out that Payne violated the state’s Victims’ Rights Act.
