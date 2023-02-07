Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Indiana man with drugs flees from deputy during traffic stop
An Indiana man with drugs fled from a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop. Dean Larry O’Neil, 60, of Crown Point, Ind. was driving a gray Toyota sedan at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of County Road 44A and County Road 221 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man arrested in Marion County murder has 41 prior felony charges: Deputies
DUNNELLON, Fla. - A man has been arrested for a murder that happened in Dunnellon back in November 2022, deputies said. Brian Keron Welcome, 42, was arrested for allegedly murdering 39-year-old Eric Daugherty on November 28, 2022. According to a witness, Welcome was reportedly under the influence of drugs when he shot Daugherty who was sleeping on a couch.
villages-news.com
Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home
A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
hernandosun.com
Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust
A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
villages-news.com
Suspiciously tinted windows lead to arrest of unlicensed driver with marijuana
Suspiciously tinted windows led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver with marijuana. Christopher Alexander Simmons, 24, of Eustis, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Optima in the wee hours Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an office noticed the vehicle’s “overly” tinted side windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
villages-news.com
Stonecrester arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman’s head
A Stonecrester was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head at his home. Nicholas Minieri, 69, was apparently enraged Wednesday after the woman had gone to a doctor’s appointment and did not answer her phone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When she returned home, he greeted her with a Glock pistol. The woman told the Brooklyn, N.Y. native to put the gun away, but he pressed the barrel against her temple. He screamed he was going to kill her.
Woman, 76, accused of killing her terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A Volusia County judge ruled Friday that a 76-year-old woman accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital last month will remain jailed.
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge after crashing into fence
A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a fence at the Oxford Storage center. Raymond William Kenniston, 57, was driving a red 2017 Nissan truck at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when bystanders called 911 after he drove over a concrete barrier and through shrubs and a chain link fence at the storage facility, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for thefts at two Circle K gas stations in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two thefts that occurred at Circle K gas stations in northwestern Marion County. On Tuesday, February 7, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. the...
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
mycbs4.com
Levy County Sheriff's Office arrest two for child neglect and possession of multiple drugs
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) assisted the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in identifying a vehicle that was involved in stealing a dump trailer in Homosassa, FL. LCSO detectives recognized the truck they were shown and remembered seeing it at a home that was located next to a daycare...
villages-news.com
Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone
Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
Central Florida police warn drivers of increased car break-ins inspired by TikTok challenge
The Clermont Police Department says some residents should take extra security measures when locking up their cars.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
ocala-news.com
Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attacks woman after him for his inheritance from parents
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman he claimed is after him for his inheritance from his parents. Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested last week on charges of battery and false imprisonment after an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
