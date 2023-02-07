ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

crimevoice.com

DoorDash Deliveryman arrested for Attempted Murder

MARIN CITY — A food deliveryman is being held in custody in lieu of $1 million bond—charged with attempted murder. A second man was also arrested for allegedly destroying evidence concerning this attempted homicide. A man was reported stabbed on January 26 shortly before 2 p.m. Marin County...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence

OAKLAND -- A former worker at a federal women's prison in Alameda County was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Enrique Chavez to four more months than prosecutors recommended. His term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.Chavez pleaded guilty in October to one count of abusive sexual contact with a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area.RELATED ARTICLE: Former Dublin prison warden going to trial over inmate abuseChavez was the fifth employee at the Dublin prison to be charged...
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in October 2022 shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakley woman pleads guilty to statutory rape of teenage boys, will serve 8 years in prison

MARTINEZ -- An Oakley woman has pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, authorities announced Monday.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a press statement that 35-year-old Jennifer Decarlo pled guilty on Friday to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. The crimes happened between January 2022 to March 2022. According to the DA's office, the case initially involved Decarlo's grooming of one minor victim fox sex and during the investigation,...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Californian

4 suspects arrested under suspicion of home invasion robbery

On Monday, Berkeley Police Department officers arrested four suspects connected to a “late-night armed home-style robbery,” according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White said a male victim arranged to meet with one of the suspects, an adult female, on a dating app shortly before midnight Feb. 5. The victim met this suspect, along with a second female suspect, juvenile, in front of his apartment complex around 1 a.m.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento

(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
SUISUN CITY, CA
FOX40

Cocaine, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine found during Galt traffic stop

(KTXL) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday after several grams of various drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Galt Police Department. At around 10:25 p.m., officers pulled the man over for failing to signal that the intersection of Carillion Boulevard and Twin Cities Road. – Video above: Registered sex offender […]
GALT, CA

