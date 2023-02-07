Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
Dealer of fentanyl-laced pills gets 8-years in death of 14-year-old Concord girl
CONCORD, Calif. - A drug dealer convicted of selling fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the death of a Concord teen was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday. Authorities said Alejandro Urias was responsible for the death of 14-year-old Valentina Langhammer, who was a freshman at Concord High School.
crimevoice.com
DoorDash Deliveryman arrested for Attempted Murder
MARIN CITY — A food deliveryman is being held in custody in lieu of $1 million bond—charged with attempted murder. A second man was also arrested for allegedly destroying evidence concerning this attempted homicide. A man was reported stabbed on January 26 shortly before 2 p.m. Marin County...
Man accused of intentionally driving family off Devil's Slide cliff pleads not guilty to charges
The San Mateo District Attorney's Office says evidence will show that the suspect intentionally drove his family off a Devil's Slide cliff "with the intent to kill them."
San Francisco Examiner
Family sentenced after running human trafficking ring at Peninsula daycare
Three of the four family members who were convicted of running a human trafficking ring out of a Peninsula daycare center have been sentenced to multiple years in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday. A San Mateo County Superior Court judge sentenced Joshua Gamos, 46, to nine...
Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence
OAKLAND -- A former worker at a federal women's prison in Alameda County was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Enrique Chavez to four more months than prosecutors recommended. His term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.Chavez pleaded guilty in October to one count of abusive sexual contact with a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area.RELATED ARTICLE: Former Dublin prison warden going to trial over inmate abuseChavez was the fifth employee at the Dublin prison to be charged...
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
Man convicted of seven felonies in connection with teenager who overdosed in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been convicted of seven felonies in connection with sexually preying on a 16-year-old girl who later overdosed in his home, according to the Office of the District Attorney for the County of Santa Cruz. Michael James Russell, 23, was convicted of engaging in a pattern of giving […]
Oakley woman pleads guilty to statutory rape of teenage boys, will serve 8 years in prison
MARTINEZ -- An Oakley woman has pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, authorities announced Monday.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a press statement that 35-year-old Jennifer Decarlo pled guilty on Friday to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. The crimes happened between January 2022 to March 2022. According to the DA's office, the case initially involved Decarlo's grooming of one minor victim fox sex and during the investigation,...
Oakley woman to serve almost 8 years after statutory rape-related charges
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakley woman was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after she pleaded guilty to committing lewd acts and statutory rape of minors. Jennifer Decarlo, 35, admitted to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for […]
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
Daily Californian
4 suspects arrested under suspicion of home invasion robbery
On Monday, Berkeley Police Department officers arrested four suspects connected to a “late-night armed home-style robbery,” according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White said a male victim arranged to meet with one of the suspects, an adult female, on a dating app shortly before midnight Feb. 5. The victim met this suspect, along with a second female suspect, juvenile, in front of his apartment complex around 1 a.m.
Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible.
Three people accused of stealing dozens of bottles of alcohol, leading police on pursuit
(KTXL) — Two adults and one teenager were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly stealing $12,500 of alcohol from a Vacaville BevMo and leading police on a pursuit throughout Solano County, according to the Vacaville Police Department. According to police, officers received reports that a glass alarm had been broken at a local BevMo. When […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Shooting San Jose Officer Charged With Trying to Kill 4 Cops
A man accused of stalking and shooting a San Jose police officer was charged Wednesday with trying to kill four cops. Police say 37-year-old Luis Alberto Cantu first shot at officers around 10:30 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop in which officers returned fire. No one was hit, and Cantu fled.
San Joaquin County correctional officer facing additional charges
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office has announced new charges against a correctional officer first arrested last week. According to a news release, Officer Brandon Wolff was arraigned Monday on two counts: altering a computer system for illegal use, and unauthorized copy and use of computer data.
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
crimevoice.com
Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Cocaine, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine found during Galt traffic stop
(KTXL) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday after several grams of various drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Galt Police Department. At around 10:25 p.m., officers pulled the man over for failing to signal that the intersection of Carillion Boulevard and Twin Cities Road. – Video above: Registered sex offender […]
