It was announced on October 26th that franchise icon Adam Wainwright would be returning to the Cardinals on a year deal worth $17,500,000. There was a lot of speculation that 2022 would be Waino’s final year, although he never closed the door and decided to come back for an 18th season. Bringing back Wainwright is a move that helps alleviate some of the questions about the Cardinals 2023 starting rotation, although it is fair to wonder whether or not the 3 time All Star will be a reliable piece for the Cardinals this upcoming season.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO