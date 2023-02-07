Read full article on original website
Related
Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’
It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
Cowboys news: Dak Prescott wants more after winning prestigious award
After winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Dak Prescott feels like the job is yet to be finished. Less than 12 hours after winning one of the most prestigious community awards in sports, Dak Prescott found himself … back in the community, of course. Prescott,...
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
How much value does Adam Wainwright bring to the Cardinals pitching staff?
It was announced on October 26th that franchise icon Adam Wainwright would be returning to the Cardinals on a year deal worth $17,500,000. There was a lot of speculation that 2022 would be Waino’s final year, although he never closed the door and decided to come back for an 18th season. Bringing back Wainwright is a move that helps alleviate some of the questions about the Cardinals 2023 starting rotation, although it is fair to wonder whether or not the 3 time All Star will be a reliable piece for the Cardinals this upcoming season.
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Watt’s Happening in Houston?
JJ Watt, fresh off his nationally televised retirement tour, as showcased on HBO’s Hard Knocks In-Season with the Arizona Cardinals, is a busy man these days. As soon as the head coaching search for five NFL teams began, JJ Watt was touting the 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the THE tour de force candidate in the candidate pool.
Cowboys fee agents 2023: The downside of Dallas’ draft success
The Dallas Cowboys have some pretty set-in-concrete approaches to roster building. Simply put, their basic principles are:. Lean almost exclusively on the draft. Reserve the bulk of your free agent money/cap space for re-signing your own. Always think long-term in building the roster. Do not spend big money or cap...
The Steelers Week That Was: Departures edition
The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together. Monday 2/5. #Steelers LB Marv Kellum was a key contributor during...
Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Ahmad Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Ryan Mathews, National Football League Rookie of the Year Award. Aidan Hutchinson may have won the fan-voted Pepsi Rookie of the Year award on Thursday morning, but he didn’t walk away with the hardware at Thursday night’s NFL Honors event. The Associated Press, instead, chose New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
If Carson Wentz no longer viewed as starter, LA could offer chance to reset career
Whether you truly believe them or not is beside the point, but the Washington Commanders have publicly committed to Sam Howell as their starting quarterback heading into the 2023 offseason and NFL Draft. That leaves former Eagles and Colts QB Carson Wentz likely headed for a divorce with his most recent franchise. Taylor Heinicke, who split time with Wentz off and on as the Commander’s starter, is also set to his free agency with an expiring contract.
Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs will need the supporting cast to step up
The Eagles will enter the game intent on neutralizing Travis Kelce based on his impact potential as the No. 1 option in the Chiefs’ passing game. Thus, the onus will likely fall on Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling, Toney and Noah Gray to make enough plays to keep the Chiefs on schedule.
Cowboys free agent profile 2023: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch
Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile features out first defensive player of the series, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. 2022 Regular Season Stats: 14G, 90 total tackles, 54 solo, 4 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 1 FF. Year Review: In the spring of 2021, Leighton...
Super Bowl LVII picks from The Falcoholic
All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbookand are subject to change. See the current odds here. Two teams that were heavy preseason Super Bowl favorites made it to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs knocking off the Bengals and the Eagles rolling over a quarterback-less 49ers squad. The matchup between two extremely dynamic offenses promises to be a good one, with both teams seeking their second Super Bowl win in a decade. I’m not jealous at all.
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
Pre-Snap Reads 2/11: Brock Huard on why Tariq Woolen didn’t win Rookie of the Year
Tomorrow should be a lot of fun. It has been a long season, really with so many varied expectations as to the measures of success for our Seattle Seahawks. Our squad continues to evaluate itself, available free agents, and draft & UDFA prospects. As the NFL goes once the champion has been crowned the Draft and free agency are king all through summer, and beyond. How much better can our team be next year? Go ‘Hawks.
Cubs announce minor league coaching staffs, managers and coordinators
The Cubs announced their minor league managers, coaching staffs and various coordinators in the organization on Friday. All the managers are the same as 2022, except for the Arizona Complex League Cubs. Here are brief bios of all the Cubs system managers. Marty Pevey returns as manager of the Iowa...
Potential Yankees bullpen candidates from the non-roster invitee list
On February 7th, the New York Yankees posted a list of 29 non-roster invitees to spring training. Names such as Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells were among them:. The Yankees have invited 29 non-roster players to 2023 Major League Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/EuLYVjtj3i. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February...
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Illinois DB Sydney Brown
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we’ll be profiling Illinois S Sydney Brown.
Ed’s mock draft 3.0: A linebacker for the Giants, but ...
This edition of my weekly New York Giants 2023 NFL mock draft goes in a different direction. I wanted to get some different names into the discussion and construct this mock with a somewhat different scenario. I think I have managed to do those things. Let’s get to it.
