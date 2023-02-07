Read full article on original website
Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop Week, the stinky side of parenting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Kid-ing with Kayla,” Kayla Sullivan is raising awareness about the stinky side of parenting. She felt it in her “doodie” to report on this reality. Take a look as she investigates yet another number two situation.
Purina recalls some dog food due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Certain bags of Purina Pro Plan dog food are being recalled because of potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food after two dogs exhibited symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once taken off the diet, each of the dogs recovered.
Tasty Takeout: Buca Di Beppo Italian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday’s Tasty Takeout is Buca Di Beppo Italian!. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery from two locations: Downtown Indianapolis at 35 N Illinois St and 6045 E 86th St in Castleton Square. You can contact the restaurant at 317-632-2822 at their Downtown Indianapolis location...
St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
Valentine’s Day bread pudding with a slow and low sidecar from The Jazz Kitchen
Chef David Allee from The Jazz Kitchen joined us today to showcase a special dessert! He made a white chocolate blueberry bread pudding with bourbon cream sauce and caramel. The dessert is a perennial favorite made in house. Pavel & Direct Contact will be performing at the Jazz Kitchen on...
Rooted School launches program to give students cash and financial literacy course
Rooted School is dedicated to closing the wealth gap and providing students pathways to financial freedom. This year, the school partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to start a Youth Cash Transfer program. Rooted School leader Ma’at Lands and junior student Dwayne Sullivan joined us to discuss the program. The Mind Trust supported the launch of Rooted School, as the organization aims to empower students, educators, and communities in Indianapolis.
Catfish Cooley talks about upcoming comedy performance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian and social media mega-star Catfish Cooley joined “All Indiana” Thursday to talk about upcoming appearances in Indy and Fort Wayne. Many may know Cooley from his wild viral videos and online character “Redneck.” He is also known for his genuine sense of humor and blunt tone.
Couple shares inspirational story of love, justice, and triumph
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.
Eskenazi Health to host career fair Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Check out Eskenazi Health’s career fair on Wednesday. Eskenazi Health is looking for new and experienced imaging services professionals, registered nurses, and certified surgical technicians. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, take...
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
Restaurant raises funds for Indy Steelers Youth Football after founder killed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler-Tarkington restaurant Hoagies & Hops is raising money for the Indy Steelers Youth Football Program after Richard Donnell Hamilton, the founder and head coach, was killed in a suspected road rage incident in January. The restaurant is expecting a full house when the Philadelphia Eagles...
Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award. News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The awards comes with a prize...
Meet Chemen Neal, MD: IU School of Medicine’s new executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice
Dr. Chemen Neal, MD, is the chief diversity officer and newly appointed executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The San Diego native is a wife and mom of six and has lived in Indiana since 2006. Neal attended San Diego...
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
Authorities in 2 states hunt for Greenwood man wanted for scams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities believe a Greenwood, Indiana, man is now in West Virginia after defrauding customers of money for car repairs that he never completed. A pair of those customers, Darci Bell and her husband, allege John Bragg II took $14,000 to repair their rare 1965 Volkswagen bus, but never did the work and disappeared.
‘UnPHILtered’: Lafayette elementary considers 4-day school week
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette School Corp. is considering a four-day school week, but, first, leaders want feedback from the community. In Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor spoke with the principal of Vinton Elementary. Cindy Preston talked about what she’s been hearing from parents and...
Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville
BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family. The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling. All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes. The money made from food...
IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to several bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday. Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.
Nice warmup on the way, additional rain chances next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll settle for one more near-normal February day before temperatures quickly bounce back into the 50s going into next week. There could even be some 60s in this extended forecast, but this will open the door for more rain chances. Friday night: We’re in for...
