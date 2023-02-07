INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.

