ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles know payday near for QB Jalen Hurts

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJ2K1_0kfJOGKd00

Jalen Hurts considers every game a chance to prove his worth, to the Philadelphia Eagles and every team that passed on the quarterback in his past.

Hurts, 16-1 this season and set to enter the final season of his contract in 2023, has already done more than enough to convince Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie that the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback is worth the investment.

"I don't think he has anything to prove. He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He's 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better," Lurie said at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday. "What we're seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us."

Hurts said he would consider his contract "later on" and wanted to keep the focus on the Eagles and the work he and the team put in to get to Glendale, Ariz., where the Kansas City Chiefs stand in the franchise's way.

"We'll kind of handle that later on," Hurts said.

Every NFL team passed on Hurts at least once in the 2020 NFL Draft, which featured three quarterbacks among the top six selections -- Joe Burrow (Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and Justin Herbert (Chargers). The Packers drafted Jordan Love 26th, 27 picks before Hurts was chosen.

When the Eagles drafted Hurts, it was on the heels of signing former first-round pick Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension. In 2021, general manager Howie Roseman made the call to move on from Wentz, trading him to the Indianapolis Colts to clear a path for Hurts.

Even when the Eagles went 9-8 last season and support for Hurts was far from unanimous, Roseman said at his season-ending press conference that Hurts had earned the No. 1 job for 2022.

A roster-building strategy of surrounding young quarterbacks with great talent while they are still relatively cheap -- Hurts is owed $4.2 million in 2023, when Deshaun Watson (Browns), Dak Prescott (Cowboys) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) have '23 salary cap numbers over $48 million -- isn't new or novel. But the Eagles took advantage. Since drafting Hurts, the Eagles have also traded for Lions cornerback Darius Slay, Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Before the trade deadline in October 2022, Roseman acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears.

Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson said that plan was part of the franchise commitment to Hurts catapulting forward in 2022. Johnson said expectations have not been exceeded, but met in Hurts' 35-TD season.

"You could tell right away," Johnson said. "Jalen has always been very intentional and we were very, very intentional with what we wanted to improve coming into this season and he took that to heart. The way he works, and the way he is as a person, it's not a surprise at all."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Greeneville Sun

Fall risk? Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hoping judo prevents concussions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned to martial arts as part of an offseason plan he believes will protect him from future concussions. Tagovailoa said in an interview on "Up and Adams" on FanDuel TV that becoming a dad brought perspective to his health situation and life in general. In an eventful 10 days to start the month of February, Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol stemming from a head...
ALABAMA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Chiefs add CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) to injury report

The Kansas City Chiefs had good news and bad news Thursday on the injury front ahead of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was a limited practice participant on Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring ailment, returned to full activity on Thursday. "He was spirited (Wednesday) and running around like crazy," Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Thursday. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers

If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, congratulations on making it this far. One of these teams will win a Super Bowl title for the second time in the past six seasons. Most of the rest of the football-loving world could need a little extra oomph to maximize their enjoyment Sunday, and the commercials are growing more lame over the years. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches

One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

49ers QB Brock Purdy says doctors could switch to 'hybrid surgery'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said doctors could switch to a more complex procedure when he undergoes elbow surgery later this month. Purdy is scheduled to have his torn UCL repaired on Feb. 22 in Dallas, with the hope that he will return by training camp. The surgery is reportedly set to be performed by Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. Purdy said Thursday...
The Greeneville Sun

Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options

Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes wins MVP for second time

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award on Thursday while the Chiefs focus on their bid for the league's most coveted prize in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes was recognized in the primetime NFL awards show at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, where football dignitaries gathered to hand out awards for the best of the 2022 season and witness the coronation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair

The Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl. Siposs has missed the past six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week. Brett Kern has averaged 42.2 yards per kick in place of Siposs, who last played in Week 14. Kern remains on the active roster, however, since the Eagles had a roster...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class

First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week. The class also includes three finalists from the Seniors category: Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko...
OHIO STATE
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

540
Followers
5K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy