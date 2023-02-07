ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

insideradio.com

Comedian, Playwright, Educator: Michigan Morning Man Takes Unusual Road To Radio.

To find the next generation of air talent, programmers have broadened their search far beyond just people already on the air somewhere else. As the distinction between “jocks” and “personalities” expands so are the proving grounds for new talent. In Northern Michigan, a talent search for a new morning host led Blarney Stone Broadcasting to the local school system.
GRAYLING, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids’ Architecture is Amazing if you Look For It

I've been to Chicago so many times, and taken the architectural boat tour down the Chicago River a couple of those times. It's so fun and very amazing. But, did you know Chicago doesn't have anything over Grand Rapids? We have some amazing architecture of our own. You just have to look since you can't cruise the Grand River, and besides, the beauty of the buildings is in the interior of the downtown area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
MLive

Dolly Parton donates red high heels to Michigan school shoe club

EAST JORDAN, MI – A Michigan middle school shoe club recently received a special delivery: a pair of bright red high heels from Dolly Parton. The iconic songwriter and country music legend wore the shoes while recording her upcoming rock and roll album. They are now part of a collection at East Jordan Middle School where the East Jordan Shoe Club keeps and displays shoes that were donated by inspirational people from all walks of life.
EAST JORDAN, MI
100.5 The River

How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?

When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
wgvunews.org

Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11

Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

