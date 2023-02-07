Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids’ Architecture is Amazing if you Look For It
I've been to Chicago so many times, and taken the architectural boat tour down the Chicago River a couple of those times. It's so fun and very amazing. But, did you know Chicago doesn't have anything over Grand Rapids? We have some amazing architecture of our own. You just have to look since you can't cruise the Grand River, and besides, the beauty of the buildings is in the interior of the downtown area.
Did You Know Dr. Robert W. Claytor was the Founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Helen Jackson Claytor, educator, social justice warrior, and first Black board president of both the Grand Rapids and national YWCA.
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
Grand Rapids High School Apologizes For ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A West Michigan high school has issued an apology after getting backlash for their Black History Month Lunch. What Is Black History Month And Why Is It Celebrated?. Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. It honors all Black...
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Have You Seen The Michigan Version Of The Statue Of Liberty?
I wasn't even aware these existed until my Aunt reached out to me, who knows I love a good Northern Michigan adventure, sent this to me. Let's be honest too, who wouldn't love a new destination to check out the next time you head up north?. We aren't just talking...
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Which Other Actors Will Star in Nicole Kidman Movie Shooting in Holland?
A thriller starring Nicole Kidman is shooting in Holland this spring and three more actors in the film have just been announced. A dark comedy/ thriller simply titled "Holland, Michigan", is filming in West Michigan. Kidman is set to star in and produce the movie, which is set in Holland...
Dolly Parton donates red high heels to Michigan school shoe club
EAST JORDAN, MI – A Michigan middle school shoe club recently received a special delivery: a pair of bright red high heels from Dolly Parton. The iconic songwriter and country music legend wore the shoes while recording her upcoming rock and roll album. They are now part of a collection at East Jordan Middle School where the East Jordan Shoe Club keeps and displays shoes that were donated by inspirational people from all walks of life.
How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?
When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
wgvunews.org
Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11
Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Learn Something New With Return Of Free Classes At Grand Rapids Public Museum
We all know that Knowledge is power. But once school is over, you may find yourself missing out on learning new things. Or, maybe you have a curious young one that wants to expand the base they already have. Thankfully, Grand Rapids has a few sources for free educational courses for people of all ages and interests.
These Michigan Made Maps Are Perfect For the “Nerds” in Your Life
As someone who loves Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Star Trek, I tend to get a bit excited when I see everyday things either created in the style of these universes or somehow paying homage to them. I was scrolling through Etsy today looking for paczki swag (yes,...
This Grand Rapids Coffee Shop for Parents is Perfect for your Next Playdate
Once you become a parent, it can feel impossible to get any time of your own. I mean, have you ever tried to take a shower with a toddler in your home? It's going to be a speed shower if you're lucky to finish before someone is at the bathroom door yelling for your help.
Helen Jackson Claytor Is The True Social Justice Warrior Grand Rapids Needed
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Paul I. Phillips, the 1st Black Elected Public Officer in Grand Rapids, and father of Grand Rapids Black History.
Popular Grand Rapids Catholic Priest, Father Mark, to Retire
Father Mark Przybysz, known to all as Father Mark, and always so involved in the Greater Grand Rapids community, has decided he needs to step away as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua and retire. You're trying to pronounce his name, aren't you. It's Mark! Seriously though, Praybysz is pronounced...
This Is Michigan's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's day, or just because.
