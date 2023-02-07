ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasperi Kapanen, Josh Archibald Available for Return to Penguins

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins bottom six might get some extra help as they return from break.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are preparing for their first game back following their break and they will likely have healthy bodies making a return.

Following the Penguins morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan said both Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald will be available for action.

Kapanen was asked if he was definitely making his return against the Colorado Avalanche, and he said he was in.

Sullivan labeled both Kapanen and Archibald as game-time decisions a few days in advance of the game.

Archibald is currently on long-term injured reserve and Kapanen on regular injured reserve so another roster move of sort will have to be made to bring them back to the lineup.

Both have been dealing with lower-body injuries suffered a month apart.

Archibald last played prior to the Christmas break against the Carolina Hurricanes and Kapanen has been out since the Penguins visit to the Ottawa Senators.

The addition of both Archibald and Kapanen should bring a level of speed and aggression to the Penguins bottom six, a group that is in need of a boost.

