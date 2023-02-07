Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
22 WSBT
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
hot96.com
211 Day Is Saturday
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday February 11, 2023 “Indiana 211 Day”. Indiana will join other states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. This is the number to call to find local resources, including housing, utility assistance, healthcare and food. The call is free and...
buildingindiana.com
Letter to the Editor: State Decisions Could Have Devastating Impact on Methodist Hospitals
Hospitals are vital for the health of a community and necessary to drive a healthy economy. Accessible, high-quality health care is our mission—and it’s not just about treating patients. This year, 2023, marks 100 years that Methodist Hospitals has been serving the needs of Northwest Indiana residents. And...
WNDU
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them. This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that...
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Work-share can prevent layoffs. Senators want to bring program to Indiana while federal funds last
Thousands of Hoosiers lose jobs to lay-offs or closures annually. Hundreds of workers are already set to be affected by scheduled layoffs or closures this year, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice page. Some lawmakers want to give Indiana employers a new option to...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for 'unexpected,' additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed
Property taxes are going up and so is the debate at the Statehouse. But is there really a problem to fix? Perhaps you should revoke my Hoosier card, but I am not a property tax hater. I sometimes over the years have felt my property tax bill wasn’t high enough to support services. And I […] The post Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Codifying the Indiana Parents’ Bill of Rights
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): A bill is advancing in the Statehouse that would codify the rights of parents to decide what’s best for their child. The bill is meant to keep child services or other state agencies from removing a child who identifies as transgender from being removed from a home if the child’s parents refuse to provide gender transition treatment or refer to the child by their preferred pronouns.
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana & Illinois Residents Should Wait to File 2022 Taxes According to the IRS
While 2022 was the year that residents in Illinois and Indiana saw a little extra cash from their respective states, those refund payments are now causing some headaches with the Internal Revenue Service. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refunds. The Indiana Department of Revenue called them Automatic Taxpayer Refunds and for Hoosiers,...
WLKY.com
Republican lawmakers in Indiana want state to pay for teacher handgun training
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican lawmakers in Indiana want the state to pay for handgun training for teachers. House Bill 1177 would create statewide training standards for teachers with guns in the classroom. The bill's author is State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour. To receive state funds, teachers would have to...
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
b969fm.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
wbiw.com
Put your whole heart into quitting tobacco
BLOOMINGTON – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In honor of American Heart Month, take that first step to better protecting your heart and start on your tobacco cessation journey. “Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your...
