TechCrunch

Google Fi says hackers accessed customers’ information

In an email sent to customers on Monday, obtained by TechCrunch, Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed the company that there had been suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a “limited amount” of Google Fi customer data. The timing...
Nick Davis

Notes on your phone is the worst place to store passwords

In today's digital age, most of us have multiple online accounts, each with its own username and password. To keep track of all these credentials, many people resort to writing down their passwords in the notes app on their phone. However, this seemingly convenient habit could expose users to significant security risks.
New York Post

Don’t fall for this Facebook scam that steals your password

Social media accounts are more valuable to cybercriminals than you might think. That’s why thieves are constantly finding new ways to steal credentials. That brings us to a recent Facebook phishing attack. If you fall for it, you’re handing over your account to criminals. Read on for ways to protect your account and personal information. Scammers targeting your Facebook credentials Scammers go to extreme lengths to steal your Facebook username and password. With your credentials, they can send your contacts malicious messages that spread malware and even commit identity fraud. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), criminals pretending to be from Facebook is the...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Jordy Schuck

How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner

So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.

