Social media accounts are more valuable to cybercriminals than you might think. That’s why thieves are constantly finding new ways to steal credentials. That brings us to a recent Facebook phishing attack. If you fall for it, you’re handing over your account to criminals. Read on for ways to protect your account and personal information. Scammers targeting your Facebook credentials Scammers go to extreme lengths to steal your Facebook username and password. With your credentials, they can send your contacts malicious messages that spread malware and even commit identity fraud. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), criminals pretending to be from Facebook is the...

5 DAYS AGO