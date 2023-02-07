Read full article on original website
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
A Campbell never quitsTour Tyler TexasHouston, TX
Local grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market provides Latin American flavors, products
Owner Celia Hernandez opened Don Tomate Meat Market off Grant Road in Cypress in 2020. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Celia Hernandez opened her grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market in February 2020 and has since expanded to a second location in Tomball last April. “I lived in Cypress for a while—for...
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations opens Feb. 9 at Market Street in The Woodlands
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations offers a large selection of whiskey as well as a menu of seasonal and American dishes. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Bosscat Kitchen & Libations opened its location in The Woodlands on Feb. 9 at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 250, according to Market Street management.
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia
Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
Nashville-style chicken franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opens Bay Area location
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken (not pictured) opened a new location in the Bay Area offering chicken that requires a waiver at its spiciest. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opened a new location at 2410 Bay Area Blvd. E., Houston, in January. The franchise offers Nashville-style chicken at...
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opens two Katy-area locations
Two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade franchises opened in the Katy-area this January. (Courtesy Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opened two locations in the Katy-area within one week of each other. The Katy Mills location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, had been planned for almost a year...
Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options
Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe
Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Doughnut guide: 7 scrumptious Heights, River Oaks, Montrose shops to satisfy your cravings
Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. (Courtesy Pexels) Whether it is a creative combination of unexpected flavors or the classic, reliable glazed version, doughnuts are offered at a number of shops in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area. Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. Others focus primarily on doughnuts themselves, with a list of coffees and kolaches to round out the menu. This guide provides a noncomprehensive list of places to grab a local doughnut, whether it is to go with coffee to start the morning or to satisfy a sweet tooth after a long day.
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
Park Place at The Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grille coming soon to Katy
Park Place at the Boardwalk features elevated dishes with Southern, Latin and Caribbean influences. (Courtesy Park Place at the Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grill) The same owner bringing The Middle Chamber restaurant to Katy is also opening Park Place at the Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grill on March 9, within walking distance to Katy’s newest mixed-use development.
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features positions in the Sugar Land area
Economic leaders say now is a good time to find work in Sugar Land because the unemployment rate is low and employers are having to offer additional benefits.
The Learning Experience plans new child care center in Jersey Village
Slated to open in the third quarter of 2024, the project scope includes a new 10,000-square-foot facility and an outdoor playground. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) Officials with The Learning Experience child care franchise announced six new locations are coming to the Houston region, including one in the Cy-Fair area at 8630 Jones Road, Jersey Village.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
La Pizca Mexican Grill brings authentic dishes to Conroe
La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. Owner Amador Soto said the new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food selected by a team of top-notch chefs. He said opening weekend produced an amazing turnout.
Reel Seafood and Bar plotting relocation to former location of Tea + Victory
Originally located in Missouri City, Reel Seafood & Bar is moving to 2030 E. TC Jester Blvd., Houston, in the former location of Tea Victory. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Originally located in Missouri City, Reel Seafood & Bar is moving to 2030 E. TC Jester Blvd., Houston, in the former location of Tea + Victory.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren't many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo.
