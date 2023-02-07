ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more

An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia

Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options

Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
TOMBALL, TX
Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe

Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
CONROE, TX
Doughnut guide: 7 scrumptious Heights, River Oaks, Montrose shops to satisfy your cravings

Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. (Courtesy Pexels) Whether it is a creative combination of unexpected flavors or the classic, reliable glazed version, doughnuts are offered at a number of shops in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area. Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. Others focus primarily on doughnuts themselves, with a list of coffees and kolaches to round out the menu. This guide provides a noncomprehensive list of places to grab a local doughnut, whether it is to go with coffee to start the morning or to satisfy a sweet tooth after a long day.
HOUSTON, TX
La Pizca Mexican Grill brings authentic dishes to Conroe

La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. Owner Amador Soto said the new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food selected by a team of top-notch chefs. He said opening weekend produced an amazing turnout.
CONROE, TX
