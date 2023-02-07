Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Related
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Robert Kraft Addresses If He’d Ever Consider Selling Patriots
Robert Kraft has been owner of the Patriots since 1994, and for a generation of fans, his name forever will be tied to New England. The 81-year-old grew up a fan of the team, and he has helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles under his ownership. The...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
Terry Bradshaw Claim Indicates Broncos Could Have Problems
The Broncos endured a horrendous 2022 season, and the onus now is on Sean Payton to turn things around in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning head coach will have to do so with a quarterback who he apparently isn’t very fond of. If a claim from Terry Bradshaw about the...
Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman Recalls Crying After Chirp From Tom Brady
Now that the book on Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially closed, Julian Edelman will go down as arguably the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite target. The former Patriots signal-caller and wide receiver achieved so many great things together in New England, which makes it easy to forget Edelman had very humble beginnings in Brady’s arsenal of weapons.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Super Bowl 57 Best Bets: Don’t Forget Chiefs’ Secret Weapon
After two weeks of storylines and hype, we’ve almost made it to Super Bowl Sunday. The closer we get to kickoff, the more I find myself aligning with all-universe quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to defeated the very talented Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s pretty satisfying to hear from multiple Las Vegas bookmakers that some of the largest wagers from respected bettors have rolled in on the Chiefs moneyline and Mahomes to win Most Valuable Player.
Why Super Bowl Is Legacy Game For Patrick Mahomes In Tom Brady Pursuit
Among active NFL quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is the best of the best. The outcome of Super Bowl LVII won’t change that. But if the Kansas City Chiefs superstar hopes to one day challenge Tom Brady for the title of “greatest of all time” — and he’s the only current QB who has even a remote chance of doing so — getting a win Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles is vitally important.
Super Bowl Best Bets: Wagers We Like For Chiefs-Eagles Showdown
You might have heard, but the Super Bowl is this weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to do battle at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Obviously, those two teams have more at stake than just about anyone else, but fans across the country and world will be locked in, too, in hopes of seeing their bets cash.
Super Bowl LVII Picks: ATS, Total Predictions For Chiefs-Eagles Title Game
Just like that, the Super Bowl is here. A long, grueling NFL season that began all the way back in September has all but passed us by, and all that’s left is to crown a champion Sunday night in Arizona when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes Picks Eagles? Old Super Bowl Selection Resurfaces
As if Philadelphia Eagles fans didn’t have enough trolling material entering Super Bowl LVII, they were treated to the resurfacing of a delightfully ironic quote from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Players tend to try and avoid providing their opponents with bulletin board material entering the Super Bowl....
Eagles Star Reflects On Matt Patricia ‘Disrespect’ During Lions Tenure
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continues to be fueled by the words of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. The five-time Pro Bowler, who spent his first seven seasons in Detroit including two under Patricia, won’t soon forget the “disrespect” he felt upon Patricia’s arrival.
How Super Bowl Cross-Sport Bets Can Benefit Bettors
As Sunday gets closer, we find ourselves searching for those last few bets to make before Super Bowl kickoff. With so many different wagers available, it?s important to shop different markets that may align with the same edge, to find better value with a correlated wager. For example, there are...
Julian Edelman, Dez Bryant Agree To High-Stakes Super Bowl Bet
Julian Edelman has placed his fair share of bets throughout the 20222 NFL season, and he officially made his Super Bowl LVII wager Wednesday. The New England Patriots legend placed a $50,000 bet on the Philadelphia Eagles to cover as 1.5-point favorites at WynnBet Sportsbook at -108 odds. If the bet cashes, it would result in a $46,296.30 win.
Aaron Jones Responds To Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Dark Room’ Retreat
Aaron Jones appears ready to move on, with his sights set on the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 season. With uncertainty looming over Aaron Rodgers’ future with the organization and his NFL career moving forward, the 39-year-old announced his darkness retreat on Tuesday. The Packers quarterback intends to search for guidance while contemplating his future — which Jones noted he wasn’t invited to.
Kirk Cousins, Kelly Clarkson Tribute Tom Brady With Duet
Kirk Cousins has not been known for his consistency on the field, but NFL fans have gotten to see a different side of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback this season. The 34-year-old has made questionable plays throughout his career, but the signal-caller went viral after a Week 9 over the Washington Commanders when he was spotted on social media dancing with his shirt off and with gold chains around his neck.
Who (Or What) Will Be X-Factor In Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII?
There’s no shortage of star players in Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively — have ample talent, both offensively and defensively, which should make for an intriguing matchup Sunday at State Farm Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.
Ex-Patriots Star Questions Roger Goodell’s Officiating Comments
Count Dont’a Hightower among those who don’t share Roger Goodell’s stance that NFL officiating has never been better. One day after Goodell forcefully defended the performance of the league’s officials during his annual Super Bowl week news conference, Hightower questioned the validity of those comments. “They...
Patriots Mailbag: Five Potential Receiver Trade Targets
Welcome to a Super Bowl week edition of the NESN.com New England Patriots mailbag. Let’s dive right in. Bill Belichick loves him. Was suspended for the first six games of this season but was one of the NFL’s most productive wideouts upon returning. Played under Bill O’Brien in Houston, and their rocky relationship could derail a potential reunion, though his former Texans receivers coach believes a Hopkins-O’Brien team-up would work. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pooh-poohed this trade possibility, reporting after speaking with league sources that Hopkins landing in New England would be “a pretty major surprise.”
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0