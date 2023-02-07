ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York

Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
QUEENSBURY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Druthers To Take Over Operations at 550 Waterfront

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Druthers Brewing Company is expanding its reach again, signing a lease to take over operations at 550 Waterfront on Saratoga Lake. John Boyle, managing partner at 550 Waterfront, said the lease runs for 10 years. He called it “a nice, synergistic opportunity” for both companies. “It really is a merging of the best of both of our companies,” Boyle said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]

Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

NEWS10 ABC

Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Want To Do Something Unique For Valentine’s Day? Impress Her At The Kenmore Ballroom

Are you looking for a unique way to spend Valentine's Day? Looking to impress your date? Look no further than the historic Kenmore Ballroom in Albany. On February 14th, the Hudson Quartet is hosting a special night of music under the romantic glow of candlelight. This multi-sensory experience is sure to be unforgettable and will have you winning points as the most romantic Valentine's date ever!
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper

Queensbury Middle School’s entire eighth grade class — 240 students — got a rare look at an industry in action when Finch Paper brought them in for tours and talks to understand what happens inside the paper mill — and the many ways that they might be a part of it.
QUEENSBURY, NY
