Shelley Wenger

Tips For Shopping For Jewelry At a Pawn Shop

Though some people only want things that are brand new, the truth is that you might be able to find something even better (for a more affordable price) when you shop around. Even better if you think about buying something that is slightly used.
Refinery29

Yes, Ethically Made & Affordable Fine Jewelry Does Exist

Timeless, luxurious, sustainable. These characteristics usually go with high price points and unattainability. But luxury brand Quince is challenging the norm with high-quality products for affordable prices. It's transparent about its practices, steering clear from the traditional supply chain that contributes to massive markups. Without these middlemen, the San Francisco brand is able to keep prices on its home goods, men- and womenswear, and accessories low without sacrificing quality.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
MLive.com

Macy’s 1-Day Sales end Sunday. Find deals on fashions, fine jewelry and more

Macy’s has great deals and One Day Sales, now through Sunday. You’ll save money whether you prefer online shopping or if you’re planning to visit the retail giant during this weekend’s shopping trip. You’ll discover One Day Sales, and save up to 60%-70% off fashions for men, women and kids. Plus you’ll find discounts on bed and bath essentials, handbags, luggage and more.
The Independent

Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
ETOnline.com

12 Best Jewelry Deals at Macy’s: Shop Savings on Stud Earrings, Diamond Rings, and More for Valentine’s Day

While roses and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are Valentine's Day staples, to really wow that special someone look no further than fine jewelry. And while typically swoon-worthy necklaces, gorgeous gemstone earrings or radiant diamond rings could push the budget, Macy's is playing Cupid and offering deals you don't want to miss across their jewelry department by using code VDAY.
People

The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now

It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now.  The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
ETOnline.com

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget: Macy's, Zales, VRAI, Grown Brilliance and More

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we can expect to see many engagements and proposals popping up on our timelines. If you're planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, safely browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one, or looking to send a hint, we've gathered a range of diamond ring styles for popping the question.

