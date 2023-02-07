Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Guardians located of child found sobbing, restrained in stroller
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the guardians of the child have been located. Baltimore City Police are asking for your help getting information about an apparent case of child neglect. Police say that just before 11:15 this morning, police were called to the rear alley...
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
foxbaltimore.com
How an armed suspect could have slipped past police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two counties were essentially under siege for more than 36 hours. It all started from what was described as a person in distress call to Baltimore County Police. Newly obtained charging documents state Baltimore County Police were called to the home by David Linthicum's father claiming...
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Cockysville "relieved, after Linthicum's arrest"
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search for David Linthicum clocked in at about 39 hours, fueling uneasy moments for police and neighbors of the suspect. On the block where the chaos began there's tranquility now - the calm after a violent storm. "I'm so relieved, it was really scary and...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
foxbaltimore.com
Council members grill Baltimore city leaders over conduit agreement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For more than three hours on Thursday, city council members grilled city leaders about a conduit deal with BGE, council members knew nothing about. "The concerns of this council is the administration is negotiating in a non-transparent way with BGE," said Council President Nick Mosby. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Search intensifies for Baltimore man wanted in fatal November 2022 stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A reward is on the table after a months long search for an accused killer has yet to lead to his capture. Melvin Moore is wanted for the November 2022 stabbing death of a man in Baltimore. A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man barricaded himself into a south Baltimore residence, suspect is in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man barricaded themselves into a residence in South Baltimore on Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force went to serve an arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Patapsco Avenue. When officers...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News questions leaders about math scores in City Schools; oversight hearing called
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After FOX45’s Project Baltimore’s report uncovering 23 schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math, some leaders representing the city aren’t talking about the problem. The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD among first law enforcement agencies in the country to introduce equity policy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department released it's the first ever Equity Policy, Policy 1745, Wednesday. The introductory policy was written and adopted following a review and collaboration process with the Department of Justice, the Consent Decree Monitoring Team and the public in accordance with Consent Decree requirements.
foxbaltimore.com
Several Baltimore County Schools closed; Police release new suspect clothing description
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public School Officials announced the closure of several schools in the area as police search for an armed man. Wednesday, February 8, officers were called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a "person in crisis" situation. A firearm was discharged while...
foxbaltimore.com
David Linthicum charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking after manhunt
(WBFF) — David Emory Linthicum, the man that forced stay-at-home orders in two counties during a manhunt, now faces three charges of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two police officers during his run from Cockeysville to Fallston. Linthicum was taken into custody early this morning after an 8-hour standoff...
foxbaltimore.com
Tying Black History Month and transit together
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
foxbaltimore.com
Officers searching 'everywhere' for Cockeysville suspect David Emory Linthicum, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are getting help from other agencies as SWAT teams swarm the Cockeysville area looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. "We're looking everywhere," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart at a news conference this afternoon. Stewart said Baltimore County Police are...
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police Officer on life support after shooting during manhunt
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An officer with Baltimore County Police is on life support after being shot during the manhunt for David Emory Linthicum, according to officials. Dr. Thomas Scalea of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center said the officer was admitted to the hospital just after 10 p.m. on February 9 with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and his extremities.
