Baltimore, MD

Police: Guardians located of child found sobbing, restrained in stroller

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the guardians of the child have been located. Baltimore City Police are asking for your help getting information about an apparent case of child neglect. Police say that just before 11:15 this morning, police were called to the rear alley...
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
How an armed suspect could have slipped past police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two counties were essentially under siege for more than 36 hours. It all started from what was described as a person in distress call to Baltimore County Police. Newly obtained charging documents state Baltimore County Police were called to the home by David Linthicum's father claiming...
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
Residents in Cockysville "relieved, after Linthicum's arrest"

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search for David Linthicum clocked in at about 39 hours, fueling uneasy moments for police and neighbors of the suspect. On the block where the chaos began there's tranquility now - the calm after a violent storm. "I'm so relieved, it was really scary and...
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
Council members grill Baltimore city leaders over conduit agreement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For more than three hours on Thursday, city council members grilled city leaders about a conduit deal with BGE, council members knew nothing about. "The concerns of this council is the administration is negotiating in a non-transparent way with BGE," said Council President Nick Mosby. The...
Tying Black History Month and transit together

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year

MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
Baltimore County Police Officer on life support after shooting during manhunt

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An officer with Baltimore County Police is on life support after being shot during the manhunt for David Emory Linthicum, according to officials. Dr. Thomas Scalea of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center said the officer was admitted to the hospital just after 10 p.m. on February 9 with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and his extremities.
