ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Craig L. Martinsen – February 7 2023

Craig L. Martinsen (68) passed away on February 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 3, 1954, in Rupert, Idaho to Gary and Sharon Martinsen. He married Janice Jones Forsgren on March 14, 1989, in Kauai, Hawaii. Craig worked for Utah Power & Light/PacifiCorp in Utah...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksl.com

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Catching up with Emery County Commissioner Jordan Leonard

It’s time to sit down with Emery County Commissioner Jordan Leonard to find out what is taking place in Emery County. Castle Country Radio will now have an opportunity to speak with the commissioner to keep citizens informed on the latest news and events. The weather has been sunny...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Glen Leon Greenwood – February 8 2023

Our beloved brother, uncle and friend, Glen Leon Greenwood, age 92, passed away February 8, 2023 at Parkdale Care Center in Price, Utah. He was born June 29, 1930 in Price, Utah to Heber and Mary Jensen Greenwood. Glen was a lifelong resident of Carbon County who drove truck for...
PRICE, UT
ksl.com

38-year-old man rescued from excavation trench in Payson

PAYSON — The Payson Fire Department helped rescue a 38-year-old man who fell into a trench on Wednesday afternoon. Payson Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the confined space rescue near 1400 South and 300 West after the man, who was working at the site, became trapped in the excavation trench.
PAYSON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy