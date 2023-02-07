ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myarklamiss.com

Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Former Victory Lumber in Camden reopens as Camden Timbers sawmill

Astara Capital Partners officially celebrated on Friday the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill. The site in Camden is the former Victory Lumber LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill. “Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies, and today’s ceremony highlights the wonderful team at Camden Timbers and its...
CAMDEN, AR
myarklamiss.com

Norphlet Public Library to host reopening ceremony on February 11th

NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Norphlet Public Library will celebrate its reopening after remodeling. The library has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, and bookshelves. We’ve also created a kids corner with a tent reading nook, toys, learning games and puzzles. We call it the Camping Out with a Good Book. Come take a sneak peak of what the future will be at our library.
NORPHLET, AR
myarklamiss.com

Krewe Of Janus Parade Forecast

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Mardi Gras time here in the ArkLaMiss which means it’s also time for parades to start filling the streets in celebration. This Saturday, February 11th, 2023, is the Krewe of Janus Parade, let’s discuss the forecast:. TEMPERATURES:. Daytime highs, which...
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Thursday, January 9th

West Monroe, LA – (02/09/22) Skies had no problem clearing last night and early this morning, allowing for vast amounts of sunshine. We stay mostly clear overnight with low temperatures falling to the upper 30s to lower 40s. A sunny and cool start to the day awaits us tomorrow,...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department to conduct Deputy Explorer Academy from April 8th to May 6th

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions. Authorities confirmed with […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus is Celebrating 40 years since they brought Mardi Gras magic to the twin cities. Lucy Holtzclaw, Captain of Krewe of Janus, told NBC 10 about the parade. “We started in 1984, and we just increased over and over; like this year, we have about 60 entries overall.”
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Baseball and softball registrations for the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett will take place until February 22nd

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Crossett Parks and Recreation has announced registration information for participants to play baseball and softball at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett. Forms are available to pick up at the Crossett City Hall, Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Ashley County.
CROSSETT, AR
KNOE TV8

Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
hopeprescott.com

Truck Drive Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Near Mile-Marker 51 in Nevada County

A truck driver had to be extricated and was later air-lifted for treatment after being involved in a single vehicle accident on I-30. The accident occurred shortly before 12:45pm Thursday. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police along with Nevada County Rescue Unit, the Fairhills VFD, and the Prescott Fire Department responded.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy