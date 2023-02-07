NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Norphlet Public Library will celebrate its reopening after remodeling. The library has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, and bookshelves. We’ve also created a kids corner with a tent reading nook, toys, learning games and puzzles. We call it the Camping Out with a Good Book. Come take a sneak peak of what the future will be at our library.

