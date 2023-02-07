Read full article on original website
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
Governor visits South Arkansas to give remarks at timber facility’s re-opening ceremony
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–After a busy week at the Natural State’s capital, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrapped up her week with an appearance in Camden at the re-opening ceremony of a local timber facility. Victory Lumber, LLC was a Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill in Ouachita County that has re-branded and...
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
Former Victory Lumber in Camden reopens as Camden Timbers sawmill
Astara Capital Partners officially celebrated on Friday the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill. The site in Camden is the former Victory Lumber LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill. “Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies, and today’s ceremony highlights the wonderful team at Camden Timbers and its...
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
ROAD CLOSURE: Hillsboro Street in El Dorado to temporarily close due to water line replacement
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the City of El Dorado announced that Hillsboro Street will be temporarily closed due to a water line replacement. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that water services will temporarily be suspended in the area during the replacement.
El Dorado Police warn residents about scam alert that is going around Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is alerting the public about a scam spreading false information about a baby found in a dumpster in Union County, Ark. According to officials, the Facebook post is usually done with posts about hurt and missing animals; however, this post is using a child’s photo. […]
Norphlet Public Library to host reopening ceremony on February 11th
NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Norphlet Public Library will celebrate its reopening after remodeling. The library has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, and bookshelves. We’ve also created a kids corner with a tent reading nook, toys, learning games and puzzles. We call it the Camping Out with a Good Book. Come take a sneak peak of what the future will be at our library.
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood. The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
Krewe Of Janus Parade Forecast
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Mardi Gras time here in the ArkLaMiss which means it’s also time for parades to start filling the streets in celebration. This Saturday, February 11th, 2023, is the Krewe of Janus Parade, let’s discuss the forecast:. TEMPERATURES:. Daytime highs, which...
Officials lift school lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School; suspect still on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 10, 2023, Riverbend Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office being involved in a high-speed chase near the school. As of now, authorities are currently searching for a suspect in the area.
Evening Forecast – Thursday, January 9th
West Monroe, LA – (02/09/22) Skies had no problem clearing last night and early this morning, allowing for vast amounts of sunshine. We stay mostly clear overnight with low temperatures falling to the upper 30s to lower 40s. A sunny and cool start to the day awaits us tomorrow,...
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department to conduct Deputy Explorer Academy from April 8th to May 6th
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions. Authorities confirmed with […]
Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus is Celebrating 40 years since they brought Mardi Gras magic to the twin cities. Lucy Holtzclaw, Captain of Krewe of Janus, told NBC 10 about the parade. “We started in 1984, and we just increased over and over; like this year, we have about 60 entries overall.”
Baseball and softball registrations for the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett will take place until February 22nd
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Crossett Parks and Recreation has announced registration information for participants to play baseball and softball at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett. Forms are available to pick up at the Crossett City Hall, Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Ashley County.
ROAD CLOSURE: Henry B Wesley Street in Camden will be closed for city officials to remove trees and limbs
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the City of Camden announced that Henry B Wesley Street is closed due to city officials removing trees and limbs that were a result of last week’s winter storm. We will keep you updated with the latest.
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
Around 40% of Cleveland County without power a week after winter storm, schools open with limitations
With temperatures in the sixties, freezing conditions last week might seem like a distant memory to some, but thousands of Arkansans are still without power a week after losing it.
Truck Drive Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Near Mile-Marker 51 in Nevada County
A truck driver had to be extricated and was later air-lifted for treatment after being involved in a single vehicle accident on I-30. The accident occurred shortly before 12:45pm Thursday. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police along with Nevada County Rescue Unit, the Fairhills VFD, and the Prescott Fire Department responded.
MISSING PERSON: Missing Ouachita Parish 15-year-old juvenile has been located, deputies confirm
UPDATE: As of February 10, 2023, at 1:54 PM, Toriano Hogg Jr. has been located by authorities. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 15-year-old Toriano Hogg Jr., who was last seen at his residence in Monroe, La. on February 9, 2023. Hogg is described as a Black male […]
