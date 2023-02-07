Read full article on original website
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Crispus Attucks to build history and culture center in York
YORK, Pa. — As part of Black History Month, WGAL is committed to telling the stories of those making an impact in our communities. A new history and culture center coming to York, and it will tell the stories of African-Americans in this area for generations. "This history center...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
wellspan.org
WellSpan York Hospital hosts female interventional cardiologists from across the globe for women’s heart health leadership event
Top female doctors joined WellSpan’s Dr. Rhian Davies in York earlier today to discuss women’s heart health and participate in three live case demonstrations that were live streamed to additional cardiologists attending across the globe. The event centered on the growing role of female interventional cardiologists in performing complicated procedures. Davies is known for her expertise in performing complicated chronic total occlusions (CTO) at WellSpan York Hospital, one of the top cardiac care hospitals in the country. The event was held at the hospital, and presented by Asahi Intecc, among other partners.
lebtown.com
Palmyra woman named board chair for Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity
Amy Dellinger, a Palmyra resident and retired realtor, was named chair of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 board of directors. Dellinger previously served as vice chair on the 2022 board of directors. The board also includes the following members:. Turnier Esperance Jr. (vice chair) Fred Cluck (treasurer) Chris Smith...
Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant
LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
FOX43.com
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
The Underground Railroad stretched across our region in the 1800's. A prominent York businessman, who was born into slavery, acted as a station master.
abc27.com
Mayor Williams’ Equity Roundtable returns for second year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ Equity Roundtable returned for a second year, dedicated to making the City of Harrisburg a more diverse and inclusive capital city. A total of 40 members are a part of the Equity Roundtable. The committees meet every month and then...
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
abc27.com
New notarizing business now open in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new notarizing business named 717 Notary officially opened up in Lebanon earlier this month. The new 717 Notary is owned and operated by Renee Neal who previously worked in a nursing home for 18 years, and was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – additionally, Neal also obtained an associates degree in accounting. According to Neal, after all that time, she was finally ready to try something different.
abc27.com
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
abc27.com
Weis Markets donates to Crispus Attucks York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crispus Attucks York received a $2,500 donation on Tuesday from Weis Markets. Weis donated the money in honor of black history month. Since its start, Crispus Attucks has worked to serve the black community and other communities of color. The money will fund scholarships...
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
abc27.com
Unexploded Civil War era device found in Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park announced they discovered a Civil War-era unexploded artillery shell on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the park, the shell was found within the Little Round Top rehabilitation project area in the southwest corner of Little Round Top. Officials with the park...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
abc27.com
Goodman announces candidacy for Harrisburg City Council
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council. Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.
WGAL
Lancaster student honored classmates and EMS who saved his life
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County college student got to thank the people who helped him survive cardiac arrest. A year ago, Evan Harper had a cardiac arrest while in class at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Steve Le, a fellow student, jumped into action and started CPR. The...
