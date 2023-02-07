Read full article on original website
Trentonian
Anchor House gets donation from Trenton Country Club
Anchor House was the recipient of a check for $12,500, courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Trenton Country Club. Titled “Community Weekend,” members of the country club hold fundraising events and through the last five alone years have doled out over $100,000 to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, One Simple Wish, Plant a Seed, HomeFront, Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, and now Anchor House.
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History In Trenton: The New Lincoln School
TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the New Lincoln School. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, the school was the last building constructed exclusively for the education of African-American children in Trenton. Opened in 1924 at 400 Montgomery Street, the school educated elementary and middle school students. By...
Trentonian
Education course on mental illness offered in March
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Burlington County and the African American Community Together NOW (AACT NOW) will be holding their signature education course on mental illness starting in March. The course is designed to teach about all aspects of mental disorders in order to help participants assist their loved ones manage their illness.
Trentonian
Reunion planned for 1970s-era classmates from St. Rose in Haddon Heights
The Class of ’72 of St. Rose of Lima School in Haddon Heights is hosting a reunion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the school gymnasium. A mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church for those interested. The BYOB event will be open...
Trentonian
The 501 at Mattison Estate celebrates grand opening
The 501 at Mattison Estate, a new SageLife senior living community in Ambler, Montgomery County, recently celebrated its grand opening and official ribbon cutting with residents, staff, partners and community leaders. The 501 at Mattison Estate, which opened its doors in the spring, offers independent living, assisted living, memory care...
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: The Carver Center
TRENTON – In today’s article, we will look at The Carver Center. The renowned center was added to the National Register of Historic Places on July 2, 2022. Originally a meeting spot for the Sunlight Elks Lodge in 1913, the African American fraternal organization built an auditorium at the location in 1923. In 1927, the group added a main building. Prominent Trenton architect, J. Osborne Hunt designed both establishments.
Trentonian
Fractured vote for Trenton council prez job continues dysfunction (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The Trentonian published this report about a recent meeting of Trenton City Council. After a brief public comment, each council member thanked everyone in attendance, spoke about their excitement for the future of Trenton, and the importance of teamwork to propel the city to greater heights. Teamwork? West Ward Councilwoman...
Trentonian
Trentonian’s Pet of the Week: Lex is at the Trenton Animal Shelter
Lex is looking for his forever home while he spends some time at the Trenton Animal Shelter. He’s under two years old and has been in the shelter for a few months. He’s very friendly with people and would love some space to run around. This is just...
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History In Trenton: Shiloh Baptist Church
TRENTON – Today’s article will be highlighting the history of Shiloh Baptist Church. According to the Trenton Historical Society, Shiloh Baptist Church is the city’s oldest African American Baptist congregation. Founded in 1880, Shiloh would not be incorporated until 1897 according to their website. Shiloh Baptist has...
Trentonian
Trenton High School faces heightened security after gun incident (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
TRENTON— Trenton Central High School students faced upgraded security measures Thursday morning as school officials responded hours after police found a backpack containing one handgun and ammunition on the Chambers Street campus. Police identified Breion Crayton, 19, as the book bag owner. He remains on the loose as police...
Trentonian
Community needs to rally around Trenton boys basketball team (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Jennifer Williams got both memo and message — the Trenton Central High School boys basketball team plays for and represents this capital city. Williams, a seated first-term member of city council, attended the basketball showdown between Trenton and St. Thomas Aquinas as the lone Caucasian female supporter while a popular Trenton High basketball historian who prefers anonymity, continued his loyalty and legacy as almost always present and accounted for.
Trentonian
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton
EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
Trentonian
Tosan Evbuomwan answers challenge for first place Princeton men’s basketball
The Princeton men’s basketball had just lost for the first time in Ivy League play at Brown — a game it led by double digits in the second half and should have won — and coach Mitch Henderson wanted more from the reigning Ivy Player of the Year.
Trentonian
Trenton High School locked down after video of student with a gun
TRENTON — Online video of a student with a gun on school grounds led to a shelter-in-place being called at Trenton Central High School while police and staff tracked down the student and the weapon, school officials said. School officials immediately contacted Trenton Police and were able to identify...
Trentonian
Boys Basketball Mercer County Tournament Preview: Trenton, Ewing on collision course
Can anyone get in the way of a Trenton-Ewing rematch in the boys basketball Mercer County Tournament?. That is the big question with action set to get underway Saturday with four quarterfinal games. No. 1 Trenton (22-1) and No. 2 Ewing (19-3) have been by far the most consistently strong...
Trentonian
Marshall hits 1,000th career point as Rowan edges Kean, 78-76
UNION – The Rowan University women’s basketball team held off Kean, 78-76, on Feb. 4 to move into a tie for first place in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) and pick up the team’s seventh win in a row. The Profs also had another team milestone...
Trentonian
Weise helps move George School toward FSL championship
George School boys’ basketball team holds a date with history. The Cougars ended Westtown’s run of eight-straight Friends School League (FSL) titles with a dominant 79-39 victory over the kingpins. George School reached its first FSL championship game since 2002 as coach Ben Luber’s talented squad chases a first title in school history.
Trentonian
Allentown girls basketball pulls away late from Robbinsville
ALLENTOWN — When the Allentown and Robbinsville High varsity girls’ basketball teams met for the final Colonial Valley Conference regular-season game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday, it brought together two local rivals who have had two very different weeks heading into the matchup. The host Redbirds had only...
