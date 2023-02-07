ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook

With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Yesterday and today

The intersection of York and Ogden was once the center of Brush Hill, which preceded Hinsdale's founding by about 30 years, according to Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale." First, ancient Indian trails and later a "plank" road Ogden was one of three primary routes out of Chicago for settlers heading on their western journey. In the 1850s Benjamin Fuller incorporated many lots at the intersection as Fullersburg. The photo above is of the intersection in 1946, where Lloyd "Bob" Fuller, a descendant of the Fullersburg Fullers, began a business with a service station at York and Ogden. Today, the corner is home to a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins as well as a tire store. In 1959, the Fullers added their current Lincoln Street location as well as the first tunnel car wash in the western suburbs. (photos by Jim Slonoff, Hinsdale Historical Society)
HINSDALE, IL
napervillelocal.com

Naperville resident returns to find house filled with smoke

A Naperville house fire Tuesday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage but no injuries. A resident returned about 8:20 p.m. to find the house on the 1100 block of Needham Road filled with smoke, the Naperville Fire Department said in a news release. Continue reading on Daily Herald.
NAPERVILLE, IL

