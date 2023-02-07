Read full article on original website
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Immigrants to be given job opportunities at 35 U.S. technology companiesUSA DiarioChicago, IL
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
wjol.com
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
Political Fund Created by Lightfoot’s Allies Used Cash from City Contractors to Attack Johnson
A political action committee created by close allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost her bid for reelection — fueled with cash from firms doing business with the city of Chicago — entered the political fray on Tuesday with an advertisement attacking Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The...
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
nadignewspapers.com
Laundromat, beauty salon planned for Norwood Park center where Ada’s Market once operated
A beauty salon and a laundromat are planned for a retail center at 6165 N. Northwest Hwy. that has been home to Norwood Drugs and Ada’s Market. Last summer the city Department of Buildings issued a construction permit for the laundromat, which will be housed inside the former Ada’s space.
nadignewspapers.com
Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim files civil rights lawsuit against city over CPD policy
"I'm going to have to move on from it," Earley said.
'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development
Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.
Washington Examiner
Reparations flopped in this city. Do Democrats still think they're a good idea?
While San Francisco considers $5 million in reparations for black residents, a much smaller program run by a liberal Chicago suburb should serve as a warning sign of what is to come. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, started its own reparations program in 2021, not specifically for the descendants of...
thehinsdalean.com
Yesterday and today
The intersection of York and Ogden was once the center of Brush Hill, which preceded Hinsdale's founding by about 30 years, according to Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale." First, ancient Indian trails and later a "plank" road Ogden was one of three primary routes out of Chicago for settlers heading on their western journey. In the 1850s Benjamin Fuller incorporated many lots at the intersection as Fullersburg. The photo above is of the intersection in 1946, where Lloyd "Bob" Fuller, a descendant of the Fullersburg Fullers, began a business with a service station at York and Ogden. Today, the corner is home to a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins as well as a tire store. In 1959, the Fullers added their current Lincoln Street location as well as the first tunnel car wash in the western suburbs. (photos by Jim Slonoff, Hinsdale Historical Society)
napervillelocal.com
Naperville resident returns to find house filled with smoke
A Naperville house fire Tuesday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage but no injuries. A resident returned about 8:20 p.m. to find the house on the 1100 block of Needham Road filled with smoke, the Naperville Fire Department said in a news release. Continue reading on Daily Herald.
South Side religious leaders endorse Lightfoot: ‘We need to make sure she stays in office’
African American Pastors like Torrey Barrett, of the Life Center Church of God In Christ, not only endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election, but he said shame on other Black candidates working so hard to defeat her.
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum For Trying ‘To Mansplain,‘ ‘Treat me like I'm some child'
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other Tuesday night during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more. The hourlong forum hosted by WTTW News saw a steady stream...
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
