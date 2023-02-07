Read full article on original website
Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
Oglala Sioux Tribe v. United States Trial Begins This Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tomorrow, a federal court in South Dakota will hear opening arguments in a case that will determine if the federal government is providing adequate law-enforcement to one of the nation’s largest Indian reservations. In a complaint filed on July 26, 2022, the Oglala Sioux...
Huber ends plans for proposed Cohasset mill
COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Huber Engineered Wood leaders announced Thursday they have ended their plans to build a nearly $450 million mill in Cohasset. According to a news release from the company, due to delays, it will no longer develop its new oriented strand board (OSB) facility in Cohasset, MN, as originally intended.
