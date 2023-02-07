Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Council members grill Baltimore city leaders over conduit agreement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For more than three hours on Thursday, city council members grilled city leaders about a conduit deal with BGE, council members knew nothing about. "The concerns of this council is the administration is negotiating in a non-transparent way with BGE," said Council President Nick Mosby. The...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's first Black female DPWT director inspires, hopes to makes a difference
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County's newest department head hopes her appointment will serve as an inspiration to girls everywhere. D'Andrea Walker was sworn in on Monday as the first African American woman to serve as the director of the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation. "I'm one...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
foxbaltimore.com
Charter school frustration in the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A charter school says Baltimore City is threatening to shut it down due to "technicalities". Former City Council Member and principal of a shuttered Baltimore Charter School, Carl Stokes, joined Fox 45 News to weigh in.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Six Baltimore County schools, senior center closed as manhunt continues
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday six schools will be closed as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. An hours-long barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits," according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
Manhunt for David Linthicum comes to an end after two officers wounded
After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end. Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.
foxbaltimore.com
City leaders push DPW for answers amid staffing shortage, salary concerns
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Staffing and salaries were two issues Baltimore's Department of Public Works was heavily questioned on during Wednesday's Baltimore City Council committee hearing. The Department of Public Works remains at a 25% vacancy rate, DPW administration confirmed. Back in January 2022, a Rubicon Technologies report on route...
baltimorebrew.com
What’s in a name? Too much sewage, says Baltimore’s Back River community
Often ridiculed because of their proximity to the city’s poorly run treatment plant, residents want it not only taken over by a regional authority, but given a new name. Douglas Celmer is a proud Back River community leader who lives on the same Baltimore County waterway his farming family has for the last hundred years.
Manhunt for suspect in state of crisis creates chaos in quiet Cockeysville neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officers have tracked down a suspect in a violent manhunt that started out in Cockeysville moved to Fallston, according to authorities. Friday morning Harford County Schools announced several closures in the area due to the police activity and shelter in place order. The impacted schools are: Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools.This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who live in the shelter in place order and attend Harford Tech, John Archer, and regional programs for special education, will not receive bus service...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody
BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt that stretched from Thursday into Friday. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are telling residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to shelter in place as officers continue manhunt for man who allegedly shot at officers.The search for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum has reached more than 24 hours.Police said Linthicum is considered to be "armed and dangerous."Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a "crisis" situation.Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum...
Wbaltv.com
Chief: Detective shot is stable, on life-support
The detective who was shot Thursday night in connection with the search of a barricade suspect is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said. Delp said the detective was shot around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. Delp said the officer is in stable condition. Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective is on life-support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
foxbaltimore.com
Officers searching 'everywhere' for Cockeysville suspect David Emory Linthicum, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are getting help from other agencies as SWAT teams swarm the Cockeysville area looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. "We're looking everywhere," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart at a news conference this afternoon. Stewart said Baltimore County Police are...
Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
Baltimore County residents have mixed reactions to plastic bag ban
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County shoppers will soon have to bring their own reusable bags or they will have to pay extra to be one.The plastic bag ban goes in effect on Nov. 1, 2023, after Baltimore County leaders voted for the ban at Monday's council meeting.Lisa Bailes, of Owings Mills, told WJZ she supports the county's ban on plastic bags."More bags in here so I never have to use another plastic bag again if I don't need to," she said.The bill, which passed 5 to 2, bans retail stores from giving plastic bags to customers at the checkout counter.It also...
