Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe
Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options
Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
Body20 opening new electro-muscle fitness studio in The Woodlands
Body20 expects to officially open the doors to its new studio in mid-March. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Boutique fitness studio Body20 will be opening its new studio in The Woodlands by mid-March and is accepting presale memberships for its tech-based workout program. Body20 uses a electro-muscle stimulation suit, which is meant...
Conroe approves creating recreation specialist position
Conroe approved adding a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe City Council approved the creation of a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. According to previous reporting, an agenda item was discussed in a Feb. 8 council workshop because of Conroe's growth seen in the parks and recreation...
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opens two Katy-area locations
Two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade franchises opened in the Katy-area this January. (Courtesy Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opened two locations in the Katy-area within one week of each other. The Katy Mills location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, had been planned for almost a year...
Xalisco Cocina Mexicana opening Feb. 11 in The Woodlands
Xalisco Cocina Mexicana will offer a variety of traditional and modern dishes. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Xalisko Cocina Mexicana will open Feb. 11 in The Woodlands, offering Mexican-style dishes inspired by the state of Jalisco with modern twists, according to owner Juan Martines. The restaurant will offer a variety of dishes...
Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia
Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
$681,000 houses: Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood
A house located at 17402 Cedar Placid Lane. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of FM 1960 and TC Jester Boulevard, Northgate Forest is zoned to Spring ISD and features amenities including a country club and golf course. Median home value: $681,000*. Homes on the market: 8**. Homes under contract:...
The Learning Experience child care franchise to bring 6 locations to Houston area
The Learning Experience will open a location in Katy in the fourth quarter of 2024, officials said. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience, a child care franchise, will open six strategically chosen Houston-area locations in the next two years, according to a Jan. 31 press release. One will be in Katy and will open in the fourth quarter of 2024.
23 restaurants that opened in 2022 or are coming in 2023 in Conroe, Montgomery
Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 17. Montgomery Grove (food truck park)
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Conroe, Montgomery, including new Lupe Tortilla
Read more below for the latest five new projects that have been filed in the Conroe and Montgomery area. (Community Impact staff) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery areas? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Greenbusch Road widening, restoration still ongoing
Fort Bend County continues construction on the Greenbusch Road widening project in Katy. (Courtesy Pexels) Work continues on the Fort Bend County sponsored Greenbusch Road widening project. The roadway is being converted from a two-lane asphalt road into a four-lane concrete road with a bridge over Buffalo Bayou between Gaston...
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
Standing Ovation Theatre aims to open in late April, shows beginning in May
Local nonprofit community theater Standing Ovation Theatre plans to begin shows in May. (Courtesy Standing Ovation Theatre) Standing Ovation Theatre plans to open its doors at 17380 El Camino Real, Houston, in late April and begin shows in May, said Bonnie Reichel, theater manager and board of directors vice president.
Doughnut guide: 7 scrumptious Heights, River Oaks, Montrose shops to satisfy your cravings
Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. (Courtesy Pexels) Whether it is a creative combination of unexpected flavors or the classic, reliable glazed version, doughnuts are offered at a number of shops in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area. Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. Others focus primarily on doughnuts themselves, with a list of coffees and kolaches to round out the menu. This guide provides a noncomprehensive list of places to grab a local doughnut, whether it is to go with coffee to start the morning or to satisfy a sweet tooth after a long day.
Local grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market provides Latin American flavors, products
Owner Celia Hernandez opened Don Tomate Meat Market off Grant Road in Cypress in 2020. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Celia Hernandez opened her grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market in February 2020 and has since expanded to a second location in Tomball last April. “I lived in Cypress for a while—for...
Hopdoddy Burger Bar sets opening date for new Cypress location in Towne Lake
Hopdoddy Burger Bar serves a variety of burgers, fries, chicken and drinks. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is slated to open its eighth Houston-area location Feb. 20 at 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 129, Cypress, at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake. The first 100 people in line when...
Salad and Go, Della Casa Pasta: Tomball approves economic agreements for 6 commercial projects
During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses, including Della Casa Pasta and...
ROUNDUP: 4 new shops now open in Rice Village
A mural decorates a stairwell in the Rice Village shopping center. Four new businesses have opened at the center since the start of 2023. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Since the beginning of 2023, a number of new businesses have joined the list of shops and restaurants at Rice Village in Houston. The southwest Houston shopping district that first opened in 1938 and offered mom-and-pop stores, quirky variety stores and deli shops has since revamped not only its architecture and landscaping, but also its list of brands and tenants.
Possible $181 million Pearland bond to prioritize drainage
The bond will be divided into four different pieces, similar to the city’s previous $80 million bond passed in May 2019, including the primary drainage proposition, a streets and sidewalks proposition, a parks proposition, and a public safety proposition. (Designed by Jesus Verastegui) Pearland City Council is poised to...
