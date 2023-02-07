ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe

Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options

Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe approves creating recreation specialist position

Conroe approved adding a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe City Council approved the creation of a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. According to previous reporting, an agenda item was discussed in a Feb. 8 council workshop because of Conroe's growth seen in the parks and recreation...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia

Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Learning Experience child care franchise to bring 6 locations to Houston area

The Learning Experience will open a location in Katy in the fourth quarter of 2024, officials said. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience, a child care franchise, will open six strategically chosen Houston-area locations in the next two years, according to a Jan. 31 press release. One will be in Katy and will open in the fourth quarter of 2024.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Conroe, Montgomery, including new Lupe Tortilla

Read more below for the latest five new projects that have been filed in the Conroe and Montgomery area. (Community Impact staff) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery areas? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Doughnut guide: 7 scrumptious Heights, River Oaks, Montrose shops to satisfy your cravings

Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. (Courtesy Pexels) Whether it is a creative combination of unexpected flavors or the classic, reliable glazed version, doughnuts are offered at a number of shops in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area. Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. Others focus primarily on doughnuts themselves, with a list of coffees and kolaches to round out the menu. This guide provides a noncomprehensive list of places to grab a local doughnut, whether it is to go with coffee to start the morning or to satisfy a sweet tooth after a long day.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Salad and Go, Della Casa Pasta: Tomball approves economic agreements for 6 commercial projects

During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses, including Della Casa Pasta and...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 4 new shops now open in Rice Village

A mural decorates a stairwell in the Rice Village shopping center. Four new businesses have opened at the center since the start of 2023. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Since the beginning of 2023, a number of new businesses have joined the list of shops and restaurants at Rice Village in Houston. The southwest Houston shopping district that first opened in 1938 and offered mom-and-pop stores, quirky variety stores and deli shops has since revamped not only its architecture and landscaping, but also its list of brands and tenants.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

