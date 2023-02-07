SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

