Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
Springfield 3-year-old dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old died on Monday according to The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon. We're told Zayne Xavier Watson, 3 of Springfield was brought in by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, from his residence on Anchor Road in Springfield. Watson was pronounced...
Kidzeum hosting parents' night out
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kidzeum is hosting a parents' night out on Friday. Kids will have a night of supervised play, crafting, dinner, and a movie while parents enjoy a night out. Children must be at least 5-years-old and fully potty trained. Drop-off is at 5:30 pm. Pick-up...
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
New information about plane crash that killed former mayor and coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are learning more about the crash that killed a former Springfield Mayor and Sangamon County Coroner. Frank and Cinda Edwards, along with a family friend, John Evans, were killed when the twin-engine plane they were in crashed back in January 2020 near Rochester. Since...
State senator files bill for EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois state senator introduced legislation to require all ems workers to wear body cameras. Senator Doris Turner D-Illinois, filed the bill last week in the wake of the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died after he was strapped face-down to a stretcher. Two...
NAACP held Alzheimer awareness event
The NAACP held its second Minds in Motion Alzheimer awareness event on Friday. The Springfield NAACP partnered with SIU to help raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, and to also help get seniors up and moving. They had multiple activities such as word searches, and puzzles played...
