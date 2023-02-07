18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO