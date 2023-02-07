ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property

A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
WBKO

Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Shelecia Craig charged with shoplifting from Sango Walmart

32-year-old Shelecia Craig is charged with shoplifting after loss prevention says she entered the Walmart on Madison St. and selected various merchandise valued at $91.84. She then took the items to the service desk and received a refund, resulting in a fraudulent return. Walmart is seeking restitution for the total amount listed.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Jahmeila Davis lied to police about how she lost $500 at Governor’s Square Mall

18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam

A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
PRINCETON, KY
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary

From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634. Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023. The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen...
GALLATIN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead

A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

