WSMV
Security guard hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in Antioch parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Nashville strip mall just after midnight Friday morning. A security guard working inside a lounge at Haywood Square off Apache Trail found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds after hearing commotion and gunfire in the parking lot.
wkdzradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
clarksvilletoday.com
Shelecia Craig charged with shoplifting from Sango Walmart
32-year-old Shelecia Craig is charged with shoplifting after loss prevention says she entered the Walmart on Madison St. and selected various merchandise valued at $91.84. She then took the items to the service desk and received a refund, resulting in a fraudulent return. Walmart is seeking restitution for the total amount listed.
WSMV
Christian County deputies arrest teen following vehicle pursuit
CROFTON, Ky. (WSMV) - Deputies arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday. One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found abandoned,...
clarksvilletoday.com
Jahmeila Davis lied to police about how she lost $500 at Governor’s Square Mall
18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
Convicted Burglar Charged for Short Term Rental Break-Ins in Nashville
Investigation by North Precinct detectives resulted in the arrest of convicted burglar Charles L. Ellison, 29, for the following break-ins at short term rental properties:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18 in the 1700 block of Herman Street;. January 18...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Hopkinsville
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.
Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy
Metro police officers and Youth Services detectives are searching for 17-year-old Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy in East Nashville on Jan. 31.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills
Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Suspect allegedly bought electronics with someone else’s money
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a victim told them that two unauthorized charges to his AT&T account were made. The victim said someone had purchased items from the AT&T store and Best Buy in Bowling Green. The suspect was able to access the victim’s account and...
Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary
From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634. Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023. The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen...
clarksvillenow.com
Home invasion slaying: Woodson found not guilty in robbery that left intruder, victim dead
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lone suspect who didn’t take a plea in a 2021 home invasion slaying has been found not guilty by a Montgomery County jury. A jury found Richard “Kenny” Woodson not guilty of first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary charges at the end of the trial on Jan. 30.
U-Haul: Hendersonville U-Haul wasn’t stolen after all
A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn't actually stolen after all.
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead
A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
