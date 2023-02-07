ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOEL 950 AM

Hawkeyes Land All-ACC Linebacker In The Transfer Portal

You might not care for the transfer portal has done to college football, but you have to give it to the Iowa Hawkeye football program. A year after being nothing but burnt by the portal, this offseason has seen the addition of players that will play key roles in Iowa's success this fall. On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes might have just found their replacement for All-American linebacker Jack Campbell.
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Message to LeBron James Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer. In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.
Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

