You might not care for the transfer portal has done to college football, but you have to give it to the Iowa Hawkeye football program. A year after being nothing but burnt by the portal, this offseason has seen the addition of players that will play key roles in Iowa's success this fall. On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes might have just found their replacement for All-American linebacker Jack Campbell.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO